Las Cruces City Council denies appeal, revokes Speak Easy's business license

Jason Estrada, general manager of Speak Easy, attends a Las Cruces City Council hearing to determine the fate of the business license on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

LAS CRUCES - The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to side with the Las Cruces Community Development Department's decision to revoke the business license for Speak Easy, a shop at El Paseo Road and East Idaho Avenue which sells CBD products and cannabis-themed merchandise.

In September, after one of the most prominent people involved in the business was charged with a cannabis-related crime, the department chose to revoke the license.

Jason Estrada is the general manager and "face" of Speak Easy, his attorney says, but he's been identified by the city and the state's cannabis regulatory agency as its owner. Estrada is also listed as an organizer of the business.

In September, Estrada was charged with a felony after allegedly directly selling cannabis to undercover law enforcement out of the shop on two occasions. The case was dismissed in January without prejudice but is pending a potential grand jury indictment.

Estrada, who is also a mayoral candidate, appealed the community development department's decision, sending the final decision to the Las Cruces City Council. If Estrada had not appealed, Speak Easy's license would have been revoked Oct. 30, 2021. The shop has remained open while the decision has been under appeal.

Speak Easy NM, a cannabis-themed shop in Las Cruces, temporarily closed Tuesday, July 27, 2021, following a cease and desist letter sent from New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division.

On Jan. 18, the city council tabled the decision regarding Speak Easy's license because Estrada was sick and couldn't attend the meeting nor had he been able to meet with his attorney.

Speak Easy encountered legal trouble before Estrada's charges, too. The shop was served a cease and desist order from the New Mexico Cannabis Control Division last July for gifting small amounts of cannabis to customers who made other purchases at the store, which CCD determined amounted to illegal sales of cannabis. The shop temporarily closed in response.

While it became legal for adults to possess and use cannabis in New Mexico June 29, 2021, commercial sales have not begun. By law, the state has until April 1 to begin commercial sales. It has already begun to issue retail and other business licenses, and final rules for retailers went into effect in December.

The council resolution stated the license was subject to revocation because the law enforcement investigation "concluded that personnel from the Speak Easy, including ... Estrada, possessed, distributed, sold, bartered, or gave away cannabis products" in violation of state law and city code.

While the discussion during the council meeting Tuesday included both the gifting incident and the alleged illegal sales, Community Development Director Larry Nichols told the Sun-News the impetus for the license revocation were the criminal charges. One of the alleged sales occurred after the shop reopened following the CCD order.

Matt Madrid, attorney for Speak Easy, argues for city councilors to reverse the decision to revoke the business' license at City Hall in Las Cruces on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Still, Matt Madrid, Estrada's and the business' attorney, said gifting is a practice that has occurred in other states but also said no illegal exchanges of marijuana occurred following the cease and desist.

"So what we got is a businessman who sees an opportunity just based on things that have happened in other states, takes a shot at it and gets shot down," Madrid said. "But he stays shot down. He didn't keep doing what they told him not to do."

Madrid also alleged the products sold to undercover law enforcement in August 2021, following the cease and desist order, were legal CBD products and not illegal cannabis products containing illegal THC. He presented councilors with an analysis from a distributor that he said disproved the criminal allegations.

Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Ryan Holguin, a former agent with Las Cruces/Doña Ana County Metro Narcotics who worked on the undercover Speak Easy investigation, testifies at a Las Cruces City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Ryan Holguin, a former agent with Las Cruces/Doña Ana County Metro Narcotics who worked on the undercover investigation, said the products purchased and tested were illegal cannabis products.

"I imagine that officers in narcotics understand the difference between cannabis and CBD," District 4 Councilor Johana Bencomo said.

Estrada did not testify or give comments to media Tuesday, since Madrid said the criminal case may still move forward.

"The presumption of innocence is something that we all have a right to," Madrid said. "(If a) restaurant owner gets a DUI, we don't yank his business license before we know what happened."

Following council questioning of those who testified Feb. 8, all seven councilors voted down the appeal from Estrada.

Nichols told the council the department has not revoked a business license in the past four years.

Though District 5 Councilor Becky Corran voted to reject Speak Easy's appeal, she contended the city has not revoked the licenses of businesses caught stealing wages, for instance, and worried about what types of potential crimes the city was penalizing.

With the revocation, it's unclear if the business will appeal to the district court to try to keep the license. The business should not continue to operate now that it's without a license, Las Cruces Communications Director Mandy Guss said in an email.

Nichols told the council there was no waiting period for Estrada to apply for a new license for Speak Easy. That's something that perplexed Mayor Ken Miyagishima, who suggested the city have some penalty in a situation of this nature.

Estrada owns marketing company Everything Las Cruces and is running for Las Cruces mayor next year. He has accused the city of targeting him because of his run for office.

