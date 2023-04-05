"Can speak in The Hague": UK blocks webcast featuring Russian Child Affairs Commissioner wanted on war crimes charges

The UK blocked the speech of the Russian Commissioner for Child Affairs, Maria Lvova-Belova, at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Source: The New York Times, UK Mission to the UN on Twitter

Quote from the UK Representative in the UN Security Council: "If she wants to give an account of her actions, she can do so in The Hague."

Details: The UK Mission to the UN said it had blocked the broadcast because Russia had planned to give the podium to Lvova-Belova.

Earlier, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Lvova-Belova, as well as the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

In a note describing the meeting, distributed by the Russian delegation, it is said that its purpose is allegedly to dispel the "deliberately distorted narrative" of the Western media and some other countries about Russia's actions against Ukrainian children. Russia denies allegations of forced removal and abduction, saying it evacuated the children for their safety and protection.

The UK insisted that there was no record of the virtual meeting claimed by Russia, and also stated that there was no UN representative at the meeting.

If Maria Lvova-Belova wants to give an account of her actions, she can do so in the Hague.



3/3 — UK at the UN 🇬🇧🇺🇳 (@UKUN_NewYork) April 4, 2023

Background:

On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Presidential Commissioner For Child Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Putin and Lvova-Belova are suspected of committing the war crime of illegal deportation and transfer of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, which has been taking place at least since 24 February, 2022.

According to Lvova-Belova, as of October 2022 alone, up to 2,000 orphans from social institutions were brought to the Russian Federation, and 350 children from Donbas have already been placed in "foster" families in 16 regions of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian side recorded the deportation of 16,221 children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!