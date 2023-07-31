Speak respectfully to young immigrants, former French prime minister tells police

Interior minister Manuel Valls has criticised some officers’ 'cowboy style' policing - GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP

French police should avoid using the impersonal “tu” form when talking to young immigrants because it is hampering relations with them, a former prime minister has said.

Manuel Valls, a tough-talking interior minister and prime minister during the presidency of François Hollande, said he sympathised with French police for “sounding the alarm” over their treatment during protests and riots in recent months.

However, he went on to blame the forces’ use of the familiar form for “you” with contributing to the breakdown in their relationship with young people.

Police unions have called on officers to perform only the bare minimum of duties as part of a nationwide revolt.

The catalyst for the work-to-rule was a judge’s decision to jail a Marseille police officer rather than release him under supervision, ahead of his trial for beating a man during a riot.

French police have ‘sounded the alarm’ over their treatment during protests - JUAN MEDINA/REUTERS

The officer, a member of the anti-crime brigade, is one of four accused of violently attacking a 22-year-old man, leaving him in a coma with a dent in his skull.

Mr Valls, 60, criticised the policeman’s arrest as judicial “jaw-jutting” and said he disagreed with “the concept of police violence” as it was “neither promoted by the state nor the police as an institution”. He also supported current interior minister Gérald Darmanin’s decision to stand by his police chief after he said “a policeman’s place is not in prison” while awaiting a potential trial.

But he said some officers’ “cowboy style” form of policing and their disrespectful way of talking to younger citizens, notably from deprived immigrant neighbourhoods, was also stoking tensions.

“They should avoid ‘le tutoiement’ [use of the pronoun “tu” rather than the more formal “vous”] and at last be permanently equipped with cameras to record their interventions” in case of allegations of abuse,” he wrote in an op-ed in Le Figaro, the conservative daily.

Riots erupted in France after police shot dead 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in June for apparently refusing to stop his car during a check. Amateur footage shows one policeman using the “tu” form to say “I’m going to put a bullet in your head” shortly before opening fire.

A firefighter tries to extinguish a burning car during protests following the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk - PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS

The beating of the man in Marseille was captured on CCTV cameras, but police officers across France have seized on the judicial treatment of one of their own as indicative of a society that no longer values the work they do and the risks they take.

Unions have issued a list of demands, including a special status for police officers in detention and anonymity for all agents facing legal charges.

In an interview with BFM TV on Monday, the disfigured man known as Hedi, who has lost sight in one eye, said: “There has always been police violence.”

But he added: “In no way do I bear a grudge against all police because when our parents or loved ones have problems, we’re really pleased to have them.”

