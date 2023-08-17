Speakeasy Ultra Lounge in downtown Appleton has licenses suspended for seminude dancing

Speakeasy Ultra Lounge, 425 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton, is serving a suspension for having seminude dancers at its business.

APPLETON – Speakeasy Ultra Lounge had its alcohol beverage licenses suspended for 10 days after the nightclub pleaded no contest to having seminude dancers on its premises in October.

The suspension started Monday — two days before approval by the Common Council — and will run through Aug. 23. The business is located at 425 W. College Ave.

"Through their planning and scheduling, they were interested in beginning the suspension period prior to council approval," City Attorney Chris Behrens said, "understanding that there was a risk if council didn't approve the agreement, but they were willing to accept that risk."

Appleton police filed a complaint requesting the suspension of the alcohol beverage licenses after investigating a tip that women were dancing for money at Speakeasy Ultra Lounge.

Capt. Mike Frisch said police were provided a video, filmed in the early hours of Oct. 2, that "shows two seminude women dancing in the bar as people (are) tucking money into what little clothes they are wearing."

Police interviewed Theodore Suess, the owner of the business and the agent for the licensee, BT and Dave.

"He indicated he was aware of the situation and indicated that they were 'go-go dancers' and that they remained clothed in at least bikinis the entire time they were there," Frisch said in the complaint.

Suess told police the women were not his employees and were brought in by a promoter.

Police cited BT and Dave for improper exhibitions. It pleaded no contest in Outagamie County court and was fined $326.50.

The conviction resulted in an assessment of 150 demerit points.

The city's municipal code calls for the suspension of a license for 10 to 90 days when demerit points total between 150 and 199 within a two-year period.

