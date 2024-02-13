Speaker Johnson fires warning shot as Senate prepares to vote on Ukraine aid

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) fired a warning shot at the Senate’s foreign aid package Monday night, criticizing the $95.3 billion supplemental as the upper chamber inches closer to a final vote on the legislation.

In a statement, Johnson slammed the package for excluding border security provisions — ”the Senate’s foreign aid bill is silent on the most pressing issue facing our country” — and suggested that he will not bring it to the floor for a vote if it clears the upper chamber.

“[In] the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters,” Johnson wrote. “America deserves better than the Senate’s status quo.”

The criticism from Johnson came minutes before the Senate was set to kick off another series of votes on advancing the foreign aid supplemental, which includes funding for Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies.

The package cleared its third procedural hurdle on Sunday and could be sent to the lower chamber for consideration as soon as Tuesday.

DEVELOPING.

