Speaker Johnson says the House will blur faces of rioters in new Jan. 6 tapes, so they are not “charged by the DOJ.”

The House of Representatives is involved in the process of releasing internal security tapes of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, in which the U. S. Capitol building was breached in an attempt to kill Vice President Mike Pence, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in order to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer who was beaten by rioters and sprayed with mace. More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said that the additional footage should be released so that the American public can “draw their own conclusions” about the day, suggesting that the rioters are victims of a “biased report” that “hid some of the important evidence.”

When asked about releasing the remaining footage, he said that they “have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don't want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the [Department of Justice].”