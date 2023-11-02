Speaker Johnson says Ukraine aid ‘will come next,’ eyes pairing with border security

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Thursday said the House will consider Ukraine aid “in short order,” while reiterating that he wants to pair funding for Kyiv with U.S. border security.

The comment came after Johnson split Ukraine aid from funding for Israel, a move that frustrated lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. He has said Congress “cannot waste any time” moving the $14.3 billion Israel package.

The White House unveiled a roughly $100 billion supplemental request last month that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, border security and allies in the Indo-Pacific, but some Republicans have objected to combining funding for Kyiv and Tel Aviv.

Asked during a press conference Thursday how he intends to handle future Ukraine aid, which has been a point of contention within the House GOP conference, Johnson responded, “Ukraine will come in short order; it will come next.”

“And you’ve heard me say that we want to pair border security with Ukraine, because I think we can get bipartisan agreement on both of those matters,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have backed the White House’s strategy of passing a package that includes funding for Israel, Ukraine, Indo-Pacific allies and border security. But the plan has drawn opposition from House Republicans — and some GOP senators — who are opposed to sending additional aid to Kyiv, or don’t think lawmakers should have to vote on Israel and Ukraine together.

As a result, Johnson, who assumed the Speakership last week, informed GOP senators Wednesday that aid to Israel must move by itself.

Last month, more Republicans voted against sending $300 million in new aid to Ukraine than those who supported it, a sign of the waning support Kyiv has in the House GOP conference.

The House GOP legislation also includes $14.3 billion in cuts to IRS funding approved as part of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act last year, further infuriating Democrats. Despite those cuts, the Congressional Budget Office said the Israel aid bill could add billions of dollars to the deficit.

Johnson on Thursday said Ukraine funding should be tied to border security. President Biden requested $60 billion for Ukraine alone.

“We have obligations and we have things that we can and should do around the world, but we have to take care of our own house first,” Johnson said. “And as long as the border is wide open, we’re opening ourselves up for great threat.”

“And again, it’s just a matter of principle that we, if we’re going to take care of a border in Ukraine we need to take care of America’s border as well. And I think there’s bipartisan support for that idea,” he continued. “We’re gonna get right to that.”

