Speaker Johnson welcomes Gov. Jeff Landry to office

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson released a statement congratulating Louisiana's new governor Jeff Landry.

Landry, who served two terms as attorney general, was sworn in Sunday, Jan. 7.

Speaker Johnson Congratulates Gov. Jeff Landry on Inauguration, Jan. 8, 2024.

Johnson said in the statement, "Governor Landry has been a longtime friend and champion for the people of Louisiana, and he will serve our state with dignity and a steadfast commitment as he tackles the many challenges we face."

He continued by saying, "It was an honor to stand alongside him for yesterday’s historic inauguration, and I look forward to working together closely to restore the Sportsman’s Paradise as the best place to work, live, and start a family.”

