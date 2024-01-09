Speaker Johnson welcomes Gov. Jeff Landry to office
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson released a statement congratulating Louisiana's new governor Jeff Landry.
Landry, who served two terms as attorney general, was sworn in Sunday, Jan. 7.
Johnson said in the statement, "Governor Landry has been a longtime friend and champion for the people of Louisiana, and he will serve our state with dignity and a steadfast commitment as he tackles the many challenges we face."
He continued by saying, "It was an honor to stand alongside him for yesterday’s historic inauguration, and I look forward to working together closely to restore the Sportsman’s Paradise as the best place to work, live, and start a family.”
Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Speaker Johnson welcomes Gov. Jeff Landry to office