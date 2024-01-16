Speaker of Latvian parliament arrives in Ukraine

Daiga Mieriņa. Photo: Daiga Mieriņa on social media
Daiga Mieriņa, the Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, has arrived in Ukraine on a visit on the morning of 16 January.

Source: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament), reported by European Pravda

Details: Mieriņa was met at the railway station by Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Chairwoman of the Ukrainian parliament. She noted that this was Mieriņa’s first official visit to Ukraine.

"This visit will further strengthen the friendly alliance between our countries and parliaments," Kondratiuk said.

Background:

