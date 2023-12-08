Speaker Mike Johnson introduces Shreveport, Bossier pastor as US House guest chaplain

United States Speaker of the House Mike Johnson introduced a Shreveport-Bossier pastor as guest chaplain of the House of Representative Thursday.

On Dec. 7, Johnson introduced Bishop Lawrence Brandon as the Guest Chaplain for the House of Representatives. Bishop Brandon began the day’s proceedings with a prayer on the House Floor.

According to the speaker's office, this is a tradition of opening daily legislative sessions in prayer.

Johnson said, "I rise this morning to introduce my longtime friend, Bishop Lawrence 'Larry' Brandon, who I have the honor of hosting as our Guest Chaplain in the House today. Bishop Brandon is the Senior Pastor of Praise Temple Missionary Baptist Church, which has faithfully served the people of the Shreveport-Bossier area for over three decades."

In 1992, Brandon founded the Praise Temple alongside six others. The congregation met in the homes of local church leaders for prayer offerings and Bible study until they eventually moved into a worship space in Shreveport.

Brandon has been a leader in the Shreveport-Bossier area, serving in leadership roles at local nonprofits, civic organizations, faith-based ministries. He currently serves as the President of the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation.

Johnson said, "he has been a great advocate for the sanctity of every human life, and his work in the community and in Biblical scholarship has served as an important reminder of the eternal hope we have through Christ."

