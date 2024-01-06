WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Mike Johnson invited President Joe Biden to deliver the last State of the Union address of his term on March 7.

In a formal invitation letter sent Saturday, Johnson noted that it is a "moment of great challenge for our country."

The annual address to a joint session of Congress will come later than most, and after two potential government shutdown deadlines on January 19 and February 2.

It will also come as Biden enters a re-election year, in which he will likely be battling former President Donald Trump to keep his job. The address typically offers the sitting president an opportunity to outline a political and policy vision for the year ahead — though lawmaking is notoriously tough during election years.

In last year's State of the Union, Biden touted his economic programs and pitched an agenda of reducing prescription drug costs, protecting abortion rights and banning assault weapons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver State of the Union March 7