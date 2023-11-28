Speaker Mike Johnson, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan tour SRQ airport on eve of major fundraiser

House Speaker Mike Johnson and U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan toured the construction of a new terminal at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Monday, the same day as a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the congressman at his Longboat Key home on Johnson's behalf.

The pair toured the construction site on Monday and were surrounded by notable SRQ airport representatives to address the media afterward — including airport CEO Fred Piccolo and airport authority board members Jesse Biter, Kristin Incrocci, Doug Holder and Jeff Jackson.

The airport is undergoing a $100 million expansion project that includes construction of a five-gate terminal, a four-lane security checkpoint, and five boarding hold rooms with 970 seats. The project is expected to be completed in December 2024, Piccolo said.

"If you build two miles of rail or two miles of roads, you can connect people two miles," Piccolo said. "When you build two miles of runway, you can connect people to the world."

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a press conference Monday at the terminal expansion project at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Congressman Vern Buchanan is behind Johnson on the left, Airport CEO Rick Piccolo is on the right. Johnson is in Sarasota for a fundraiser with Rep. Buchanan Monday night.

Buchanan credited SRQ airport leadership for the success of the airport. Buchanan represents Florida's 16th congressional district, which includes all of Manatee County and portions of Hillsborough.

"It's one of the biggest economic opportunities," Buchanan said. "For a long time, 15 years ago, I don't want to say it the wrong way, but the airport was somewhat dead. They've got a great board... This airport is on fire, in terms of opportunities, and I'm very excited to be a part of that."

Neither Buchanan nor Johnson referenced the fundraiser on Monday, but Johnson did say it is his second trip in a week to the Sunshine State. The event costs $1,000 and up to attend. Proceeds benefit the Johnson Leadership Fund.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, center, is accompanied by Sarasota Bradenton International Airport CEO Rick Piccolo, left, and Rep. Vern Buchanan, right, on a tour of the terminal expansion project at the airport Monday. Johnson is in Sarasota for a fundraiser with Rep. Buchanan on Monday night.

"It's great to be back in the great state of Florida," Johnson said. "It's my second time in a week. We can't get enough of it. There is a lot going on here, and there is a lot to be proud of, and this airport is a great symbol of all of that."

Johnson took the opportunity to highlight progress made by the House of Representatives on the approval of a new bill to fund the Federal Aviation Administration.

Johnson also addressed other matters of national importance, highlighting continued efforts to assist Israel and the Ukraine.

"Israel is a top priority for the United States, and supporting our ally there is critical," Johnson said. "It's one of the first things we did, in fact, we passed the bipartisan Israel support package out of the house a while ago. Not long after I took the gavel about a month ago. It's been sitting in the Senate and in the Senate and on Chuck Schumer's desk. So we are encouraging him to get that done."

Johnson said house members are also debating the need for increased security at the U.S. border along with discussions about providing additional assistance to Ukraine.

"Ukraine is another priority," he said. "Of course, we can't allow Vladimir Putin to march through Europe, and we understand the necessity of assisting there."

