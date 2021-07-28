Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls top House Republican 'a moron' on masks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “a moron” after the chamber's top Republican questioned a new mask mandate for lawmakers.

“He’s such a moron,” Pelosi said when reporters asked her about McCarthy’s criticism.

The Capitol attending physician late Tuesday renewed a mask mandate in the House, citing rising COVID cases related to the delta variant.

McCarthy said the renewed mask mandate defies the science indicating vaccinated individuals are protected against serious illness from the COVID variant.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, and McCarthy, a California Republican, have become increasingly hostile toward each other.

Last week, Pelosi dismissed McCarthy’s criticism of a Democratic-led panel convened to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, telling reporters any discussion of the GOP leader’s views on the matter would “waste each other’s time.”

A day earlier, McCarthy lashed out at Pelosi’s decision to ban two of his picks for the committee, calling her “a lame-duck speaker.”

McCarthy is eyeing the speaker’s gavel after the 2022 election. Republicans are just four seats away from regaining the majority from Democrats.

The renewed mask mandate will also revive the risk of $500 fines for those who do not follow the requirement.

Several Republicans have already been fined for refusing to don masks in the chamber.

