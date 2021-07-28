  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls top House Republican 'a moron' on masks

Susan Ferrechio
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “a moron” after the chamber's top Republican questioned a new mask mandate for lawmakers.

“He’s such a moron,” Pelosi said when reporters asked her about McCarthy’s criticism.

The Capitol attending physician late Tuesday renewed a mask mandate in the House, citing rising COVID cases related to the delta variant.

McCarthy said the renewed mask mandate defies the science indicating vaccinated individuals are protected against serious illness from the COVID variant.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, and McCarthy, a California Republican, have become increasingly hostile toward each other.

Last week, Pelosi dismissed McCarthy’s criticism of a Democratic-led panel convened to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, telling reporters any discussion of the GOP leader’s views on the matter would “waste each other’s time.”

A day earlier, McCarthy lashed out at Pelosi’s decision to ban two of his picks for the committee, calling her “a lame-duck speaker.”

McCarthy is eyeing the speaker’s gavel after the 2022 election. Republicans are just four seats away from regaining the majority from Democrats.

The renewed mask mandate will also revive the risk of $500 fines for those who do not follow the requirement.

Several Republicans have already been fined for refusing to don masks in the chamber.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Coronavirus, U.S. Capitol Building, Face masks

Original Author: Susan Ferrechio

Original Location: Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls top House Republican 'a moron' on masks

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Pelosi Republicans': McCarthy and Cheney trade barbs ahead of Jan. 6 committee hearing

    A day before the new select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection holds its first public hearing, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy labeled Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., as “Pelosi Republicans.”

  • U.S. Justice Dept. warns states to tread carefully in auditing elections

    President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday issued legal guidance aimed at curbing voting rights abuses in U.S. states such as Arizona, where Republican officials launched a contentious audit in a failed bid to reverse former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. In the guidance, the U.S. Justice Department raises concerns about the "unusual second round of examinations" into 2020 election results cropping up in various states even though none of the prior state recounts had "produced evidence of either wrongdoing or mistakes that casts any doubt on the outcome of the national election results." Trump has falsely said the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud, and his Republican allies sought on this basis to undo his losses to Biden in key states.

  • Pelosi calls McCarthy 'a moron' for objection to mask mandate

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday scoffed at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s assertion that the return of a mask mandate on Capitol Hill was “not based on science.”

  • A former New York state senate candidate posted photos of himself storming the Capitol on Instagram, FBI says

    Federal prosecutors say Daniel Christmann was arrested after tipsters alerted them to the photos on his since-deleted Instagram account.

  • Most voters hold Biden administration responsible for higher inflation

    A new poll found that 59% of registered voters place the blame for the increased inflation at the Biden administration’s feet.

  • Fox Nation Enlists Clint Eastwood to Help Fight Streaming Wars

    Fox Nation has enlisted a new face to help it navigate TV’s streaming wars. As part of a licensing pact with WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros. studio, the Fox News-backed streaming outlet will offer six classic films featuring Clint Eastwood throughout the month of August, along with two original documentary specials made to accompany the movies. The […]

  • DOJ fires warning shot against ‘unusual’ post-election ballot reviews

    The Justice Department's new memo reminded states that allowing ballots to be mishandled can violate federal law.

  • Unilever rejects boycott movement, CEO tells U.S.-based Jewish groups

    Coming under fire for Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, parent company Unilever sought to assuage concerns of several American Jewish groups, repudiating anti-Semitism and saying Unilever "does not support" the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement. "We have never expressed any support for the BDS movement and have no intention of changing that position,” Jope said.

  • Biden to propose a return to Obama-era mileage standards

    The Biden administration is on the cusp of floating draft auto emissions and mileage rules, per several reports.Why it matters: Transportation is the largest source of U.S. carbon emissions, but auto rules have been in a complex regulatory, courtroom and lobbying seesaw for years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Trump administration scaled back Obama-era mandates for model years into the mid-2020s, but now the pendulum is swi

  • Schumer: Climate change 'worse than COVID' without action

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared that global warming and climate change will be worse than the coronavirus pandemic without action like Democrats are planning in large spending packages.

  • Bipartisan group reaches agreement on $1.2 trillion "hard" infrastructure bill

    After weeks of long nights and endless Zoom calls, a bipartisan group of senators finally reached a deal on "the major issues" in their $1.2 trillion "hard" infrastructure package, GOP senators involved in the talks announced Wednesday.Why it matters: It could be days before the group finishes writing the bill, but the Senate can begin debating the legislation in earnest now that they have resolved the outstanding issues. The bill needs 60 votes to advance in the Senate.Get market news worthy of

  • Former Oregon lawmaker sentenced to probation for letting protesters into state Capitol

    A former Oregon state lawmaker was sentenced to probation and community service on Tuesday for allowing protesters into the closed Capitol building in December.

  • AOC, other top Democrats urge Biden to prevent 'wave of evictions' because millions are at housing risk in 3 days

    Sherrod Brown isn't yet urging a renewal of the eviction ban, but his Senate colleague Dick Durbin disagrees. "I think they should," he told Insider.

  • Geraldo tells Hannity he’s 'gaslighting, changing the subject' on Jan. 6 insurrection

    Geraldo Rivera appeared on Hannity Tuesday to speak about the House Select Committee on the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol and its first day of hearings, but instead, immediately turned his attention to Sean Hannity’s coverage of the insurrection. While Hannity has condemned the events of the 6th, he’s also repeatedly attempted to shift blame away from former President Trump, draw a false equivalency between the insurrection and the 2020 riots, and denigrated the formation of the committee. “I think you’ve been — with all due respect and I love you — gaslighting, changing the subject,” Rivera said. “The subject is January 6th, and what happened to the United States Capitol and why it happened. Those two things. The fact that the Capitol was targeted, and that the prime instigator, the one who unleashed the mob, was the President of the United States.

  • Biden set to order stricter rules for competition in ag

    Psaki said Biden’s forthcoming executive order will also direct USDA to “increase opportunities for farmers to access markets and receive a fair return.”

  • Rep. Jim Jordan - whom Republicans nominated to investigate the Capitol riot - now says he spoke to Trump on the day but won’t say what they talked about

    Democrats barred Jordan from the Jan. 6 commission over concerns he was a witness to the events being investigated. He appeared to confirm the claim.

  • Multiple Republican Governors Reject CDC Mask Guidance Renewal

    Multiple Republican governors rejected the CDC's mask guidance renewal Tuesday that recommends some vaccinated individuals in locations with greater rates of infection, as well as everyone in K-12 schools, resume mask-wearing in certain indoor venues.

  • White people are more likely than people of color to say their community does well in offering health care for older adults

    Many Americans believe their communities are doing a good job meeting the needs of older adults, but white people may be better equipped than people of color to age within their communities, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • Some in GOP move to kick out Cheney and Kinzinger and make shunning official

    The decision from Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to sit on the select committee formed to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack at the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ostracized them from their fellow House Republicans, and some in the conference want to make that formal.

  • Tucker Compares COVID Vaccines to ‘Sterilization or Frontal Lobotomies’ (Video)

    President Biden’s administration is expected to mandate all federal employees and contractors have a COVID-19 vaccine in order to go to work by the end of this week. Needless to say, that impending order is not sitting well with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. During a July 27 episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Tucker once again questioned the efficacy of wearing masks as a method of preventing the virus. Despite recommendations from public health officials that mask-wearing prevents the spread of C