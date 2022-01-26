Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the only woman to lead the House, announces re-election bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, , the only woman ever to lead the lower chamber, announced Tuesday she is running for reelection.

A Democrat who has represented California's 12th district in San Francisco since 2013, the outspoken liberal has been reelected 16 times since 1987,, when she won a special election for the 5th district.

Pelosi posted a video to her campaign Twitter account Tuesday, dispelling speculation she would not seek a 17th term in the upcoming mid-terms despite pundits' predictions that Republicans are likely to take back the House in November.

"This election is crucial. Nothing less is a stake than our democracy," Pelosi, a Baltimore native, said after mentioning the Jan. 6 insurrection against the Capitol. "But as we say: 'We don't agonize, we organize!' And that is why I am running for reelection for Congress and respectfully seek your support."

Nancy Pelosi leaves behind a legacy of breaking political barriers
Nancy Pelosi leaves behind a legacy of breaking political barriers

The speaker went on to outline a number of issues Congress needs to keep working on, including health care climate change policies, affordable housing and infrastructure.

All are policies addressed in President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill, a wide-ranging progressive proposal that remains stalled in the Senate.

Pelosi also referenced justice in policing and voting rights in her announcement, alluding to a police reform bill that failed to pass the Senate in September and the ongoing fight for voting rights expansions.

More: Pelosi on Jan. 6: 'They would have had a battle on their hands' if the mob had caught her

Pelosi's decision to seek reelection comes as more than two dozen Democratic representatives have announced plans to retire in recent months, complicating her chances of returning as speaker.

Pelosi has not yet announced an intent to seek the role of House Speaker for a fourth term, but most in Congress expect her current tenure will be the last.

Reach out to Chelsey Cox on Twitter at @therealco.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seeking re-election to Congress

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms. “While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” the 81-year-old Pelosi said in an online video. The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in Congress in midterm elections, and Democrats are defending both chambers at a time when President Joe Biden's approval rating has been slipping.

  • U.S. House Speaker Pelosi seeks re-election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she will run for a 19th term in office, without saying whether she would seek to remain in her Democratic leadership role. The 81-year-old California lawmaker was the first woman to serve as speaker and had been expected to step down, particularly as her party braces for a possible loss of its majority in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. It was not immediately clear if she would honor an agreement she made to secure an unprecedented second term as speaker after the 2018 election to serve only two additional terms in the role and pave the way for a new generation to ascend to House Democratic leadership.

  • U.S. Congress's hearings on Capitol riot could come by March-Raskin

    The committee is trying to establish then-President Donald Trump's actions while thousands of his supporters attacked police, vandalized the Capitol and sent members of the U.S. Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for their lives. "I know that the members are very hopeful that it happens by the end of February or March," Representative Jamie Raskin told MSNBC, adding that "the more foot-dragging" there was by those around Trump the more difficult it would be to start the process. The committee's members are racing to finish their work before the Nov. 8 midterm congressional elections, when Republicans are favored to win back a majority in the House and could shut down the committee.

  • Hochul says ‘mask up’ as judge grants stay allowing statewide mask mandate to remain effect pending appeal

    NEW YORK — Gov. Hochul called on New Yorkers to continue covering their faces Tuesday as the state appealed a court ruling striking down the state’s COVID mask mandate, sparking confusion among schools and businesses. The state was granted a stay by Appellate Court Judge Robert Miller, keeping Hochul’s mask mandate in place while the appeal process continues. “I’m encouraging parents and ...

  • Tampa region still booming with tourists despite COVID, per Visit Tampa Bay

    Since April of last year, Visit Tampa Bay said Hillsborough County has had more visitors coming every month than pre-pandemic.

  • A Chinese release of Fight Club tacks on a lame ending that undermines the film

    People have been getting Fight Club all wrong since its release in the fall of 1999. Based on Chuck Palahniuk’s 1996 novel, the film’s themes of anti-fascist, anti-consumerism, identity, and masculinity have been misinterpreted by critics for year. However, according to Vice, a recent online release on the Chinese streaming site Tencent Video reportedly features a tacked-on title card that may be the most egregious misunderstanding of the film to date.

  • With big lead, OKC Mayor Holt to be a no-show at mayoral debate

    Candidates for Oklahoma City mayor are talking homelessness, MAPS and covid.

  • I Switched Insurance Companies Last Year. Here's What I Learned

    Toward the end of 2021, my husband and I made a major change in our household finances: We decided to switch insurance companies. Getting quotes from new companies didn't take very long since I was able to obtain online quotes, and an independent insurance agent also helped me shop around with different providers. Initially, we started the process of changing insurers only because the insurance company wanted us to make some repairs to my husband's office that we thought were unnecessary.

  • Boris Johnson's wife threw him a birthday party at 10 Downing Street while the rest of the UK was on COVID-19 lockdown: report

    Johnson has become embattled over a series of reports that he and top staffers flouted pandemic restrictions that the public was asked to comply to.

  • Julia Fox Swears She Could Care Less About Kanye West's Money

    Julia Fox is unfazed by naysayers and gossipers who claim that her latest fling with Kanye West is...

  • Nina Dobrev on recreating Boston in South Africa for 'Redeeming Love', Cowen mourns safari

    Nina Dobrev on enjoying the 'dynamic' set in South Africa, Abigail Cowen mourns her canceled safari due to Covid-19

  • This Growth Stock Could Explode Very Soon

    Down 15% in 2022, this semiconductor equipment supplier's stock could start soaring after its upcoming quarterly report.

  • Chip armageddon reveals how terrifyingly fragile the U.S. supply chain actually is

    The Commerce Department just got data showing companies had only five days worth of chips in 2021, on average.

  • Amazon's bestselling KN95 masks have nearly 18,000 perfect reviews — and they're now $1 a pop

    Get your hands on the Hotodeal KN95 masks while they're still in stock.

  • Ski resorts turn more and more to snowmaking

    With warming temperatures shortening ski seasons, resorts are increasingly using machines to produce their own snow. The process is becoming more efficient and is essential to the viability of the sport as threats from climate change grow. (Jan. 25)

  • 49ers cut Jarrod Wilson

    The 49ers have made a roster move ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Rams. The team announced that they have waived safety Jarrod Wilson on Tuesday. They did not announced any corresponding move, so they have an open spot on their 53-man roster. Several 49ers players have been designated for return from injured [more]

  • 'I am having a nervous breakdown.' Twitter reacts to Bills heartbreaking loss to Chiefs

    It seemed like the whole country was watching this game and had thoughts.

  • Israel says it hopes for ties with S.Arabia, Indonesia, but no deals imminent

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's top diplomat said on Tuesday it hopes to build on its 2020 U.S.-brokered accords with four Muslim nations and establish diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, but such deals would take time. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest two sites, and Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, have conditioned any eventual normalisation with Israel on the addressing of the Palestinians' quest for statehood on territory captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. On Army Radio, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israel is looking to "expand the Abraham Accords to additional countries" beyond the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

  • Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

    Data: House Press Gallery; Table: Danielle Alberti/AxiosRep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) is the latest lawmaker to announce that he will not seek re-election this year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 29, compared with 14 Republicans.Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority i

  • Falcons Twitter reacts to Saints coach Sean Payton retiring

    On Tuesday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced that he's retiring from the NFL.