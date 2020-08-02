Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says She Has No Confidence in COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she has no confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

ABC’s This Week anchor Martha Raddatz asked Pelosi whether she had confidence in Birx, citing reports from POLITICO that during a closed-door meeting earlier this week, Pelosi accused her of “spreading disinformation about the pandemic.”

“Is that true and do you have confidence in her?” Raddatz asked.

“I think the President has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no.”

JUST IN: “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked is she has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx. https://t.co/qvp1ZOU4QD pic.twitter.com/z6tb8ozO61 — ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2020

POLITICO reported that during a Thursday night closed meeting, Pelosi had told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, “Deborah Birx is the worst. Wow, what horrible hands you’re in.”

Birx responded Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, saying that she has “tremendous respect” for Pelosi but stressed that she has “never been called Pollyannaish, or non-scientific or non-data-driven.”

Dr. Birx responds to Pelosi: "I have tremendous respect for the speaker ... it was unfortunate that New York Times wrote this article without speaking to me ... I have never been called Pollyannaish, or non-scientific, nor non-data-driven." pic.twitter.com/nBoOi0V65i — The Recount (@therecount) August 2, 2020

“I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives,” Birx said.