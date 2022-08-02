Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, flouting Chinese threats and Biden's concerns

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, a highly anticipated visit that came amid increasingly harsh warnings of Chinese retaliation and escalating Washington-Beijing tensions.

Pelosi, wearing a face mask, stepped off the plane around 10:50 p.m. local time and posed for photos with a contingent of Taiwanese officials who greeted her on the tarmac.

In a statement, the California Democrat noted her visit was the first official trip to Taiwan by a U.S. House speaker in 25 years.

“Our congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy," Pelosi said in the statement. "America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

Pelosi, who has a long record of tangling with Beijing over its human rights record, is the highest ranking American official to visit the self-governing island in 25 years.

Pelosi's office would not confirm the travel in advance, citing security protocols, but her travel plans leaked amid rampant speculation about the fallout from such a visit.

Taiwan's tallest building, Taipei 101, was lit up with welcome messages for the speaker. "Welcome to TW," one message said. "Thank you," read another.

Last month, President Joe Biden told reporters that "the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now" for Pelosi to make the trip. Some in Washington have expressed concern that China could respond with aggression toward Taiwan.

"The response will almost certainly include a military component," M. Taylor Fravel, director of the Security Studies Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, wrote in a thread on Twitter. He said China would likely mount a "show of force," possibly including live fire exercises and a greater military presence within the Taiwan Strait, along with economic and diplomatic actions targeting the island.

Reuters, citing an unnamed source, reported Tuesday that several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning and that several Chinese warships have sailed near the line since Monday.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign country. The U.S. has long embraced a murky middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without infuriating Beijing.

Pelosi, White House: Visit doesn't change U.S. policy on Taiwan

Pelosi noted that her visit was one of several congressional delegations to Taiwan and said "it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy."

White House officials also made that point, emphasizing that Pelosi's trip doesn't change the U.S. stance on Taiwan and saying there's no reason for the visit to cause any escalation.

"Nothing about this potential visit ... would change the status quo, and the world should reject any (Chinese) effort to use it to do so," said John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House. "We will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling."

Kirby noted that other members of Congress have visited Taiwan previously, including earlier this year. Former Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., was the last House leader to visit in 1997.

"We have repeatedly said that we oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, we have said that we do not support Taiwan independence, and we have said that we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means," Kirby said.

China's threats

Despite the administration's insistence that the visit does not mark a change in U.S. policy, China has threatened consequences for Pelosi's visit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a stark warning directly to Biden over the issue during a lengthy July 28 phone call between the two leaders.

"Those who play with fire will perish by it," the Chinese leader said, according to Beijing's official account of the conversation. "It is hoped that the U.S. will be clear-eyed about this. The U.S. should honor the one-China principle," the Chinese government statement said.

On Monday, China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Chinese military will "not sit idly by" if Pelosi were to visit Taiwan. Lijian previously said such a trip would challenge "China's red line" and "be met with resolute countermeasures."

"A visit to Taiwan by her would constitute a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, wantonly trample on the one-China principle, greatly threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-U.S. relations and lead to a very serious situation and grave consequences," Lijian said Monday.

U.S. officials have called such comments escalatory.

"Rhetoric of that kind of only escalates tensions in a completely unnecessary manner," Kirby said last week.

Pelosi's Asia trip

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan comes as part of a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Democratic Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York, Mark Takano of California, Suzan DelBene of Washington, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Andy Kim of New Jersey traveled with Pelosi.

The California Democrat also invited several Republican members of Congress to travel to Taiwan with her, according to a source familiar with the discussions and one of the GOP lawmakers, but none of the GOP members attended.

Republican “Rep. (Michael) McCaul was invited on the trip, but is unable to attend due to a prior commitment," Leslie Shedd, a spokesperson for the House Foreign Affairs committee ranking member, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said before the trip that if Pelosi did not attend, it would be a win for China. McCarthy said he would lead a bipartisan trip to Taiwan himself if he becomes speaker after the November midterm elections.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen, Francesca Chambers, Katie Wadington

