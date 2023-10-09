Speaker Panel on Human Trafficking | Illinois State University | WMBD News This Morning
Speaker Panel on Human Trafficking | Illinois State University | WMBD News This Morning
Speaker Panel on Human Trafficking | Illinois State University | WMBD News This Morning
The biggest news stories this morning: OpenAI might try to make its own AI chips, X tests three paid subscription tiers, NASA will reveal on Wednesday what OSIRIS-REx brought back from asteroid Bennu.
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
House Republicans have been trying to put their stamp on various issues important to business, from energy to ESG investing. All that is now ground to a halt.
After a robust September jobs report, the latest read on inflation awaits in the week ahead as investors decipher whether the economy is headed for a soft landing.
Bluetooth car speakers can upgrade your audio experience in the car. It can connect to your phone and play music, make calls and be used for navigation.
Electrical technology is accelerating at a faster rate than many previous industrial innovations.
The basketball legend celebrated his son's birthday on social media.
There have been open discussions of expelling the Florida congressman from the House Republican Conference.
The first quarter of The Talos Principle 2 features devilish puzzles and deep dialogue trees, set in a gorgeous sci-fi world.
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 54% increase in cosmetic breast reduction surgeries. Experts explain why.
The defending Big 12 champs are 11.5-point favorites.
Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.
The Dallas Mavericks guard became the chief creative officer at ANTA earlier this year in a massive new shoe deal.
The NCAA said Thursday it “received new information” that was not “made available by UNC previously” regarding Tez Walker's case.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy — and where the House and Republican Party go from here.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
The biggest news stories this morning: Patreon overhauls its platform with free content, Airbnb’s next focus appears to be long-term rentals, Everything announced from Google’s Pixel event.
Morning workouts are best for weight loss, according to a recent study. But research makes cases for evening exercise as well.