Speaker of the Parliament of Latvia visits Ukraine — video

The Speaker of Latvia’s Parliament, Daiga Mierinja, arrived in Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Verkhovna Rada has reported on Facebook.

Mierinja was met by Olena Kondratyuk, the Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada who congratulated her counterpart on her first official visit to Ukraine.

"This visit will further strengthen the friendly alliance between our countries and parliaments," said Kondratyuk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Latvia on Jan. 11, following an unannounced visit to Lithuania on Jan. 10.

Latvia is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include artillery and helicopters, as a result of that meeting.

