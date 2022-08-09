Speaker Pelosi: will ask House to pass Biden inflation reduction bill as is

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she will ask members of the House of Representatives to pass without changes a $430 billion climate and prescription drug bill approved by U.S. Senate over the weekend as is, calling it a historic piece of legislation.

"Our members are very pleased," Pelosi said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show. "Quite a bit of what is in the bill is what we had worked (on) together - the House and Senate - to do."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)