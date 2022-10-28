Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ in their home, House speaker’s office says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honors in Washington, D.C., in December 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was “violently assaulted” in their San Francisco home early Friday morning, her office said.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the incident.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.