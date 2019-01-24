Speaker Pelosi says wall 'down payment' in government funding bill not 'reasonable': MSNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a frosty reception on Thursday to the White House's new offer to approve a temporary spending resolution that would reopen the federal government as long as it contains a "large down payment" on a border wall, MSNBC reported on Thursday.

Asked about the down-payment idea, Pelosi, the top U.S. Democrat, she said she did not think that would be a reasonable arrangement, according to MSNBC.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)