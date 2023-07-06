Speaker Robin Vos vows moves to restore tax cut after Tony Evers' veto. Evers promises another one.

MADISON - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is vowing to put forward a new bill to cut income taxes after Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Republican lawmakers' tax plan from the next two-year state budget.

Vos, a Republican from Rochester, said in an interview on WISN-AM that Republican lawmakers "are going to stand up and fight" Evers' vetoes that hollowed out a $3.5 billion plan to cut income taxes by introducing a separate bill that will seek to achieve the same goals.

"We are not going to lay down," Vos said Thursday.

When asked by conservative radio host Jay Weber whether GOP lawmakers plan to take up a bill later this summer that would re-introduce the tax cuts Evers' vetoed, Vos said, "that's exactly what we're looking to do."

"We want to make sure the people of Wisconsin remember who's on their side and who's not," he said.

Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel at a stop in Wausau he would not support new legislation that seeks the same reductions.

"No," Evers said when asked if he would sign a bill that just addressed the second-highest tax rate, which cover middle class families. "(If) their concern now is that there isn't a big enough tax cut for the middle class, all they had do to was adopt mine to begin with."

The Republican plan would have reduced all four income tax brackets and focused relief on the state's wealthiest residents. The top tax rate of 7.65% would have reduced to 6.5%, which amounted to a 15% reduction for the top earners in the state who earn as a married couple $405,550 or more annually. The second-highest rate, which covers married filers who earn between $36,840 and $405,550 annually, would have been reduced by about 17%, from 5.3% to 4.4%. Evers vetoed both changes.

The governor kept in place reductions for the third-highest tax rate which covers those who earn $36,840 and less as a couple. That rate would go from 4.65% to 4.4%, or a 5.4% reduction, and the bottom rate would slightly reduce from 3.54% to 3.5%.

Evers said before the budget-writing cycle began he would not sign into law tax cuts for top earners in the state but instead wanted a 10% income tax cut for middle class residents delivered through tax credits. By vetoing the second-highest bracket, which covers families making around $36,000 to $400,000, he eliminated the plan's relief for such families.

A spokeswoman for Evers did not immediately say whether he would sign a bill that reduced the rate for that bracket or every bracket except the rate for the state's wealthiest.

Vos says Republicans will attempt to override Evers move extending school aid for 4 centuries

Evers this week also utilized his powerful partial veto authority to extend a funding increase for schools to last for the next four centuries.

Vos on Thursday called the move "an unprecedented brand new way to screw the taxpayer by using this line-item veto authority that was never imagined by a previous governor and certainly wouldn't by anybody who thinks there is a fair process in Wisconsin."

He said he expects Republican lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate to first try to override Evers' vetoes but warned it would be tough in his house. Senate Republicans hold a two-thirds majority in their house, making the override possible.

Laura Schulte of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

