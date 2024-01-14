Speaker at Salina forum shares strategies to end homelessness

People passionate about homelessness in Salina braved the bitter cold to listen and packed into a standing-room-only setting to hear about and discuss solutions Thursday night.

The City of Salina invited Julia Orlando, a consultant from New Jersey who also is the director of the Bergen County Housing, Health and Human Services Center, to speak about strategies it used to bring homelessness to "functional zero" in that county.

"(Homelessness) is a complex problem," Orlando said. "Building a rocket can be very complicated, but there are actually blueprints on how to build a rocket and if you get to the end of it and follow it correctly, guess what happens? You have a rocket."

Julia Orlando speaks to a standing room only crowd about solutions to help end homelessness. The director of The Bergen County Housing, Health and Human Services Center in New Jersey, Orlando helped to bring homelessness in Bergen County to "functional zero."

Orlando said homelessness is similar in that it is a complex problem that needs a complex solution.

"What that means is that if you want to solve this problem, every single person in this room has to be a part of that solution," Orlando said.

She said the key is everyone understanding the role they have in this solution and having a shared goal of ending homelessness.

Work toward ending, rather than managing, homelessness

Orlando said one of the key things that people need to have in mind as a shared goal is ending homelessness and not just managing it.

"Managing homelessness is things feel good and normal to us, putting people into shelter, feeding people off the street, giving them money," Orlando said. "Ending homelessness is making sure people go back to housing. It's really the only solution."

Throughout her presentation, Orlando spoke about strategies that the Bergen County center has used including a "housing first" approach, reducing barriers to being sheltered and having resources on-site such as social, legal, recovery, health and financial services.

"People don't even have to leave the building to meet with the people that they need to meet with to get the things they need," Orlando said.

By using these strategies, Bergen County has brought homelessness to "functional zero," meaning there are more people leaving homelessness than are entering it at any given time.

Salinans moved by 'eye-opening' presentation

After Orlando presented, she offered her time for questions and responses from the city commission and members of the public, all of whom talked about how much they appreciated the insight she had.

"You've challenged us," Mayor Bill Longbine said as he opened the question time. "It is going to take a community to work through."

One of the questions asked by Commissioner Mike Hoppock was what Orlando saw as the most important things that Salina could do.

"I would say one need I do see from listening today is you need to focus on a low-barrier shelter," Orlando said.

While she praised the work that shelters were already doing in the community, there is a certain group in the homeless community that is not getting the services they need because of issues such as not maintaining sobriety, something that most shelters currently require.

"What I would like to see is anyone who needs shelter and is asking for it, gets it," Orlando said.

Commissioner Jerry Ivey II, the newest member of the governing body, thanked Orlando for her presentation.

"You opened my eyes to a lot of things and I look forward to working on (this issue)," Ivey said.

Members of the community were similarly astonished by Orlando's presentation.

"This is a lot to process tonight," said Ben Pruitt. "It's opened the eyes (of) a lot of faces in (this room). There's a lot of work (do be done) here."

Pruitt said he hopes that the commission takes to heart what was brought up during the presentation and the responses from the citizens, particularly the request for more public forums on homelessness in the community.

"We did (another forum) what, a year ago?" Pruitt said. "Why can't we do this every six months?...I don't believe Salina should have a homeless problem of this magnitude. This is long overdue and we need to (do it more often)."

For those who missed the forum, the City of Salina recorded it and posted the video to its YouTube page.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Forum speaker urges Salina to use strategies to end homelessness