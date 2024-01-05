Speaker shares educational insights with Lucerne Valley Unified School District staff

Speaker Dr. Kevin J. Fleming told Lucerne Valley Unified School District staffers that future graduates won’t be following the education and career pathway of prior generations.

The days of holding one job from high school graduation to retirement are becoming a distant memory.

During Lucerne Valley Unified School District's staff breakfast, guest speaker Kevin Fleming share with educators that many high school graduates won’t follow the same career path of prior generations.

“In the new reality, you’re going to do lots of things, and that’s OK," Fleming said.

Fleming is CEO of Catapult, which produces videos including “Success in the New Economy.” He has also authored books and articles and presented a TEDx talk.

Fleming believes that over their lifetimes future high school graduates will have 11 to 14 jobs that could — with planning and adaptation — bring decades of learning and fulfillment while also making a solid living.

His speech served as an opportunity for the district’s educators to rethink how best to help students prepare for a meaningful future.

“Education and the job market are no longer linear,” he said. “We will work in order to continuously learn.”

Reset and rethink

Not long ago, it was a common practice to earn multiple degrees in order to earn a high salary.

However, recent studies shows that’s not necessarily the case.

“A competitive advantage is no longer obtained through course completion, community service, high GPA, or extra-curricular activities,” Fleming said. “Graduation is a milestone, not a destination.”

Certificates are cost-effective, almost always take less than two years to complete, and often pay off more than two-year degrees and sometimes pay off more than four-year degrees, according to a Georgetown University study.

Additionally, two out of every three workers who have a certificate and a college degree earned the certificate first, an indication that certificates can serve as a stepping stone on the way to a college degree, the study found.

Fleming, who grew up in Ventura County, pursued the “old promise,” which included earning two bachelor’s degrees from Loyola Marymount University, a master of arts from Ohio State, a master of business administration from the University of Redlands, and a Ph.D. in Education from Claremont Graduate University.

In his pursuit of higher education, he acquired thousands of dollars in student loan debt.

He then tried a different approach and earned a career technical education certification in geographical information systems that helped lift him out of what he calls “working poverty.”

Flexible education model

Today, Fleming said he dedicates his time to working on an educational model that is flexible, purpose-driven, student-focused, and career-minded. He believes the new formula for success combines education with technical training to secure a competitive advantage in a new economy.

Fleming said there are four key steps to success for educators and their students:

Self Awareness — Ask: “What do you love to do,” as well as “What are you good at doing?”

Career Exploration — Ask: “What can you get paid to do?” “What occupations/industries are a high priority and/or are emerging?”

Career Planning — Discuss and verify alignment between a tentative career goal and personality/skills/aptitude.

Education and Training Plan — Investigate and verify multiple paths to the initial goal (work experience, job shadowing, interviews, apprenticeships) and establish a skills-based education plan.

“It’s time to encourage every student to redefine the goal of their education to fulfill their purpose, on purpose,” he said.

Fleming said educators should emphasize relevant work experience, industry connections, and skill verification via certifications. Teachers should also help students align their personalities with their passions, potential, profession and purpose.

He believes educators should help every student to get at least one industry-recognized certification before graduation.

On the right path

The Lucerne Valley school district is already on the path that Fleming discussed on Wednesday, according to Superintendent Peter Livingston.

“It’s a perspective we do embrace in this district,” Livingston said. “It’s like our motto says, each student has a name and not just a number.”

Livingston also added that Lucerne Valley students have an advantage with the district's career and technical education program.

"The idea is to expand career awareness into the elementary school," he said. "They already do career days and many things that talk about careers in the elementary.”

Fleming’s video “Success in the New Economy” can be seen on Youtube at Success in the New Economy. For more information, visit kevinjfleming.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Speaker shares educational insights with Lucerne Valley school district