Speaker Shifts View About Impeachment: No-Go to No Choice

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning to deliver back-to-back eulogies at funerals here and in South Carolina during a busy weekend of late September travel when she saw an explosive headline in The Wall Street Journal: “Trump Repeatedly Pressed Ukraine to Investigate Biden’s Son.”

For months, Pelosi had resisted calls for impeachment. It would be nearly another week before the release of a whistleblower’s complaint detailing Trump’s push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son — and days before nervous moderates told her they were ready to back an impeachment inquiry they had shunned all year.

But the news of Trump’s repeated entreaties for Ukraine to investigate a leading political rival was too much for Pelosi. The speaker’s mind was made up to embark on proceedings that could lead to the impeachment and removal of the 45th president of the United States.

Now, Pelosi has taken a substantial leap forward in an evolution that began when she assumed the speakership in January and reached a critical turning point on that Saturday in September. On Thursday, she announced she had directed her lieutenants to draft articles of impeachment against Trump.

The decision, delivered in a somber tone punctuated by unusual flashes of emotion — “Don’t mess with me,” she told a reporter who asked if she hates the president — demonstrated how thoroughly Pelosi had transformed from impeachment skeptic to impeachment warrior.

Just nine months ago, Pelosi declared flatly in an interview with The Washington Post Magazine that she was “not for impeachment” because it would be “so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path.”

“He’s just not worth it,” Pelosi added with a disdainful flourish.

Congressional Republicans have repeatedly thrown that comment back at Pelosi. On Thursday they said they thought she caved to the impeachment demands of the progressive left.

“I think she has lost control,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “In March, she said it wasn’t going to be successful unless it was bipartisan, and she totally abandoned that.”

But at her weekly news conference on Thursday, Pelosi told reporters the president had given Democrats no choice: “He is the one who is dividing the country on this. We are honoring the Constitution of the United States.”

As the speaker turned to leave the lectern, James Rosen, a correspondent for the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group, shouted out to ask if she hated Trump. Pelosi spun around to address him, her finger wagging, her voice quivering.

“As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me,” she said sharply. “I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

People close to the speaker say that she has said privately what she often says publicly: She has never been eager to impeach the president. She worried that vulnerable moderates would lose their seats, that it would tear the country apart. And it was a distraction from the poll-tested agenda Democrats had campaigned on: lowering the cost of prescription drugs, raising the minimum wage, fighting corruption and gun violence.

“She came to where we are today with real reluctance — that was genuine,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., a close Pelosi ally. “It was fear of the division of the country and fear of re-litigating the last election.”

How Pelosi got to “where we are today” is in part the story of her sense of timing, her methodical approach to decision making and her ability to read the sensibilities and political needs of her fractious and often unruly caucus. As Washington’s most powerful Democrat, she is the only lawmaker in the Capitol who can, and routinely does, go toe to toe with the president.

On Thursday, after the speaker called Trump “a coward” during her fiery exchange with Rosen, the president fired back on Twitter, accusing Pelosi of having “a nervous fit.”

Earlier, Pelosi struck a somber tone as she announced that the House would move forward with impeachment articles. Her brief speech, delivered from a teleprompter against the backdrop of a row of six American flags in a corridor outside her office suite in the Capitol, was the speaker’s equivalent of a presidential address from the Oval Office. She chose the same spot, and the same format, when she announced the opening of the House inquiry in September, days after she saw the headline that persuaded her to move forward.