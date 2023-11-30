Speaker Vos offers deception. He's the one interfering with right to vote. | Letters

What deception Assembly Speaker Robin Vos offered readers with his claim “it’s important that our democratic system incorporates the voice of every Wisconsinite” ("State Democrats can redeem themselves by OK’ing own ideas, " Oct. 8).

Then why his machinations to keep folks from voting for his almost 10 years as leader of our Wisconsin Assembly? Why his efforts to rid the Wisconsin Election Commission of Meagan Wolfe for following through on the commission’s vote so folks stranded during COVID could vote? And why his threats to impeach Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz elected by a margin of 11%?

More views: Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing offers hope for restoring fair election maps

Vos needs to refrain from crafting legislation or measures that interfere with the right to vote. Yes, let’s “incorporate the voice of every Wisconsinite” in our democratic system — with voting district maps based on proportional representation.

Louise Petering, Fox Point

