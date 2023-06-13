Speakers at Pulse remembrance ceremony want a future of ‘peace, love and acceptance of all’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Silence swept the Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando on Monday night as attendees bowed their heads to remember the 49 lives lost on June 12, 2016 — a date ingrained in history as one of the nation’s worst mass shootings.

In observance of the passage of seven years since the Pulse killings, hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

At the start of the ceremony, the Orlando Gay Chorus and Adrian Toca performed the song “Rise Up” in honor of the victims and all who survived, as well as the first responders, community organizers and trauma teams that worked to save those wounded by the shooting.

The night also featured a special performance by Alvin Mendez Perez, who sang “Todos Somos Iguales (We Are All the Same)” in honor of his brother Jean Carlos Mendez, who died the night of the shooting.

The names of the individuals that were killed were recited at the event to provide their families with a space to remember their loved ones.

Steve Tomlinson, the father of Pulse victim Shane Tomlinson, said his son was a singer who moved to Florida and loved driving his white Camaro.

“Now we smile when we hear the songs he sang,” Steve Tomlinson said. “Our lives are rich with the love and support that we receive from the people Shane left us with to make sure that we’d be OK.”

Some speakers at the event made sure to speak out against rhetoric that negatively impacts the LGBTQ+ community.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said Orlando will always be a community that prioritizes inclusion and encourages everyone to be their authentic selves.

“Seven years ago, we showed the world strength by responding to one hateful act with countless acts of love and kindness,” he said. “Support isn’t’ tied to one point in time. I believe that we show this every day by honoring the angels with action to bring in more well-being for all.”

In Florida, the current backlash against the queer community stems from last year’s passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill, which critics dubbed “don’t say gay,” arguing it aims to limit discussions of gender and sexuality in schools. The bill was broadened recently to prohibit the teaching of sexual identity and gender orientation from pre-K through eighth grade.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed a bill that proponents say penalizes businesses for hosting live performances that display unsuitable or salacious material in front of minors. Although critics say it was vaguely written to allow the targeting of drag performers, state administration officials say it does not target drag shows.

Other recently passed bills include a law that restrain trans people from using public bathrooms that don’t align with their assigned sex at birth and a recently challenged measure that bans gender-affirming care for transgender people under 18. Last week, a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing its bans on gender-affirming care in a case involving three minors whose parents are part of an ongoing lawsuit.

Proponents of the bills say they shield kids from learning about sensitive issues like sexuality at too young an age, but several civil rights organizations say the laws create a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ communities.

Yadira Sanchez, executive director of Poder Latinx, called the Pulse shooting an act of hate against the LGBTQ community.

“We can’t wait for another tragedy, for more lives lost, we need to act on policies that protect LGBTQ communities and gun violence prevention,” she said in an email statement.

Andrea Drayton, the mother of Pulse victim Deonka “Dee Dee” Drayton, closed the ceremony, telling those gathered that her daughter’s death left everyone with an “unfillable hole” in their hearts, “but her spirit lives on through the memories and love she shared with so many.”

“We have come together to share our grief, support one another and reaffirm our commitment to building a world where violence and hatred have no place,” Drayton said. “Maybe the memories of those we have lost inspire us to work toward a future of peace, love and acceptance of all. Let us continue to stay together because we want to ensure that the legacy of victims live on.”

