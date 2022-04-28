Speaking out about crime victims' rights

Apr. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — Rachel Pence exudes a calm, capable exterior which she said she wears like an emotional suit of armor, especially on days she feels torn apart by grief.

Christie Denny is outgoing and witty, but trusts almost no one and has learned how to fire a handgun.

Bill Freeman keeps busy with township boards and a golf league, and also makes sure his wife's grave has fresh flowers.

These three area residents have never met, yet separately understand what it feels like to be the victim of a crime, even after an accused perpetrator has been prosecuted and sentenced.

"So much of our court system is defendant-focused and we think it's good to take a pause and remember the victims," said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.

"Yes and crime doesn't happen in an isolated little bubble, either," added Niki Dinwiddie, the prosecutor's office's domestic violence services coordinator. "It affects the victims, but also their families, their friends, their jobs."

By focusing attention on the sometimes lifelong personal impacts of crime, the U.S. Department of Justice's National Crime Victim's Rights Week — April 24-30 — has, since 1981, sought to highlight enforcement of victim's rights and access to services.

Denny, who recounted being stalked by an ex-boyfriend; Pence, whose infant granddaughter was murdered; and Freeman whose wife was killed in a car crash, said they have ideas for local improvements.

"The prosecutor got him charged, Matt McKinley was my angel, Judge Phillips was amazing and lit him up one side and down the other but the courts could do better," Denny said.

McKinley, an East Bay Township community police officer with the sheriff's office, investigated Denny's complaint which resulted in an arrest of Denny's ex-boyfriend and a jail sentence by 86th District Court Judge Thomas Phillips.

"Her dad and her friends were scared for her," McKinley recalled. "Her dad came to her house and fortified the locks. She didn't know when this guy would show up. I put entries on our patrol log with a picture of the guy's truck saying, 'If you see this vehicle it really has no reason to be here.'"

The man's sentence was part of a plea agreement, court records show, which also granted restitution to Denny for the cost of new locks and of security cameras. Denny said a detail of those restitution payments, as well as the man's probationary conditions, should be improved.

For example, Denny said the monthly restitution checks sent to her home contained the name of the man convicted of the attempted stalking charge. Reminding her, for no reason she could see, of the abuse.

Phillips sentenced the man to 182 days in jail, court records show, and he was later released to a transitional living house which, by court order, was required to be at least 500 yards from where Denny lived or worked.

The location fulfilled those requirements, Denny said, but it also had the man convicted in her case temporarily living a stone's throw from her parents' house. She recalled feeling a sense of dread every Sunday morning when she'd pick them up for church.

"I became a hermit," Denny said. "I didn't go out, I didn't do things with my friends, I was always looking over my shoulder."

Freeman said repeated court delays in the prosecution of the driver who broadsided Freeman and his wife, Janice, in their car made moving on difficult.

"It was dragged out from April 12 through January 16 and that's a long, long time to go through something like this," he said.

Rachel Pence said she, too, experienced issues which neither she nor her family understood at the time, but that she said made an already tragic experience, worse.

Pence's granddaughter, Havona Marie, was murdered four years ago and a man in a dating relationship with Pence's daughter was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison.

Pence said her family was well-treated by the prosecutor's office and by sheriff's office detectives, but questioned decisions by state workers with Child Protective Services.

"They kept us from being with her at the hospital, even after the detectives said we were fine to be with her, that we were her family and we had nothing to do with what happened," Pence said. "I'm not sure I'll ever get over that."

Pence and other members of Havona's family were ultimately allowed into a Grand Rapids hospital room before Havona died, but Pence said she and her family have experienced other issues with the state agency.

Bob Wheaton of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said staff with the department generally did not comment on specific CPS cases, citing privacy issues.

Moeggenberg said observations from Denny, Freeman and Pence show why it's important to listen to victims about their experiences and when possible, consider adjustments to policies and procedures.

Dawn Wagoner, 86th District court administrator, looked into issues raised by Denny, and said the tracking system that makes sure victims are paid restitution requires use of the convicted person's name in order to make sure the right amount of money is going to the right place.

Wagoner, who previously worked as a sheriff's detective and a probation officer, said there are a limited number of transitional houses in the area and sometimes placement can be challenging.

Wagoner stressed the responsibility for adhering to the terms of probation belongs to the person sentenced — never the victim — and those on probation are instructed to leave a public area such as a gas station, park or a store, if they unexpectedly encounter a protected person.

She also encouraged victims to make all relevant addresses available to the court prior to sentencing so addresses like that of a parent or other family member can be taken into account by the judge.

Pence and Denny both encouraged anyone who believes they've been a victim of crime or who feels afraid for their safety, to reach out to so eone they trust, be that a friend, a family member or law enforcement.

McKinley urged anyone who feels like they are being stalked to take notes on the time of phone calls, license plate numbers for drive-by's and screenshots of online activity which makes the person feel uncomfortable or threatened.

In addition, Denny and Moeggenberg advised those who have reported a crime, and are in the midst of an investigation, a trial or a probationary period, to stay off social media.

"There is something about being behind a computer that makes people say things they'd never say directly to a person," Pence said.

For example, when news of her granddaughter's death was made public, Pence said people posted hurtful and untrue rumors about her family, that made her feel worse during an already tragic time.

Moeggenberg said victim-blaming like what Denny experienced spreads easily online and she now regularly warns trial witnesses to expect it.

"If you are sexually assaulted in January but your case isn't set for trial until June, and you go out on St. Patrick's Day with a friend for a beer, and for just a few minutes start to feel good, start to feel normal, someone is going to get a photo of that," Moeggenberg said. "And then someone else is going to question whether you were assaulted. It's wrong and it's also everywhere."

Denny, Freeman and Pence all said they have gone on with their lives, yet the effects of trauma remain ever present. Each said they shared their stories in hopes of encouraging others not to give in to grief or fear.

"I think about her every single day," Freeman said, of Janice. The couple were married for 52 years.