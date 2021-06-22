Speaking of Miami: Gun violence — you think you know all about it. You don’t

It’s not over when the bullets stop flying, when the blood has been hosed away, when the crime-scene tape comes down. It’s not over when you turn the page after reading about drive-by shootings.

“Speaking of Miami: Forget what you think you know about gun violence,” will explore another side of this dire issue from the perspective of those most affected by gun violence. Our panelists will talk about the long, seemingly endless climb to physical and mental recovery — after being shot or after losing a son to gun violence. And we’ll learn who’s helping young people take a different path.

Hear their stories. They aren’t what you think.

The details:

Join the Miami Herald Editorial Board on Tuesday, June 29 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m . for a free virtual panel that will explore how gun violence has impacted Miami and how we can move forward.

RSVP here to reserve your spot and submit questions to our panelists. After registering, you will receive an email with a link to the live stream on the day of the event.

The conversation is part of the Board’s “Speaking of Miami” event series, which connects viewers with South Florida newsmakers and our most pressing issues.

Megan Hobson

Hobson was 16 when she was shot in a drive-by. There were few resources to help her regain her sense of self, sanity and safety.

Sirena Saul

Saul’s teen-age son was caught in the cross-fire of two shooters — as he was paying his respects at a friend’s wake — and was killed.

German DuBois

Founder of Hope Murals. DuBois, through mural-making workshops, gets young people in juvenile detention to see beyond their current circumstances and envision a different future.

Nancy Ancrum

Editorial page editor