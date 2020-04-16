Speakman Launches Complete Vector Bathroom Collection Designed by Roger Thomas

World-renowned interior designer brings architectural simplicity to the forefront in second collaboration, for a design-centric full-line bathroom offering

GLEN MILLS, Pa., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culminating a longstanding partnership with renowned interior designer Roger Thomas, Speakman, a manufacturer of premier showerheads and plumbing products, launches the complete Vector Collection. The strikingly modern bathroom collection celebrates architectural purity with strong lines that guide the eye throughout the bathroom and create a visual experience from every angle. The entire offering exudes boldness and sophistication.

"It's always a thrill to see how beautifully Speakman executes my vision," Thomas says. Though commonly recognized for his decorative work in product design, Thomas wanted to bring forth his structural background in these pieces. "I resisted the urge to embellish these designs in order to capture their most pure and simple form," he adds. "I love how these products, second-to-none in functionality and durability, help turn a bathroom into an enveloping six-star experience."

Thomas is best known for his illustrious career with Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas. "Hospitality design often leads the way in innovating form and function, especially in the bathroom," says Adam Horwitz, general manager of Speakman. "This collection is a great example of that trend, which can easily translate to residential bath applications as well."

Vector is a wide-ranging bathroom collection that includes Roman tub faucet controls, towel racks, showerheads, and accessories. The collection's faucets come with three handle styles that perfectly complement the low-arching spout: keystone handles in a minimal cylindrical look with a keyhole, a slight intervention to create comfort while maintaining a pure form; lever handles that provide a feeling of levity with a lightweight design that is comfortable in the hand; and cross handles depicting a plus symbol that pays homage to Speakman's first plumbing fixtures and has been modernized for contemporary customers.

Vector showerheads are available in 2.5, 2.0, and 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute) flow rates to comply with differing requirements. ADA-compliant, the products offer an easy way to fully equip any hotel, spa or residential bathroom for maximum beauty and comfort.

Speakman's design manager Jeff Harwanko adds: "In creating this collection we worked directly with Roger and his team. Based on his hand drawings, sketches and concepts, we brought the complete line of products to life."

Based in Pennsylvania and over 150 years old, Speakman pioneered the invention of the modern shower head. Today the company is part of the Professional Plumbing Group and pursues innovation with a focus on performance and sustainability. Speakman produces a full line of well-designed, commercial-grade bath and showering products for the residential, commercial and hospitality markets, as well as safety equipment including emergency showers and eye washes for commercial use. Products are available through major plumbing wholesalers and online retailers. For more information, visit speakman.com.

