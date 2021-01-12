Spear-wielding Capitol rioter refusing to eat non-organic food in jail, says mother

Jake Angeli, who joined the mob that attacked the Capitol, is now in custody of the FBI (AFP via Getty Images)

The rioter who stormed the US Capitol wearing horns and fur is not eating anything in jail because he isn’t provided with non-organic food, said his mother.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, 33, belongs to Phoenix and he surrendered himself to the FBI on Saturday after authorities issued pictures of rioters they were looking for.

He was presented in his first federal court hearing on Monday, where his lawyer said he isn’t eating inside jail, The Arizona Republic reported.

His mother, Martha Chansley, told reporters outside the courthouse that her son only eats organic food.

“He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food,” she said, according to the newspaper.

In response, the Magistrate Judge Deborah Fine asked the lawyer to resolve the issue with US Marshals, the report said.

Ms Chansley also defended her son's involvement in the violent attack on the Capitol in an interview with ABC-15 saying, "It takes a lot of courage to be a patriot, OK, and to stand up for what it is that you believe."

Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, entered the Capitol with the mob on Wednesday AFP via Getty Images

After returning to Arizona, Mr Chansley told NBC News that he hasn't done anything wrong. "I walked through an open door, dude," he said.

Mr Chansley was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday leading to riots and the death of five people. His photos were widely seen in newspapers, on television and on websites as he caught the attention of many due to his attire.

Several of his photos standing in the Senate chamber -- bare-chested, wearing a headgear with horns and fur, face painted with the colours of the US flag -- went viral on social media.

In one photo he can be seen holding a spear in one hand while flexing his arm. In other, he can be seen speaking to the police, appearing to be negotiating the entry for him and people standing behind him.

After the surrender, he was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

