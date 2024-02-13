Spearfishermen find body of kayaker missing since November in icy lake, officials say

The body of a kayaker who went missing in November has been found in an icy Wisconsin lake, officials said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said it responded Feb. 12 to reports that spearfishermen discovered a body in the ice on Lake Butte des Morts.

The man was identified as Michael Iriarte, according to the sheriff’s office.

Iriarte was reported missing on Nov. 26 after he went kayaking on Lake Butte des Morts but never returned, authorities said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Iriarte’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are urging people using the lake to take caution, particularly around the Leonard Point Boat Landing area.

“Due to the recovery efforts and the nature of the equipment needed, the integrity of the ice in this area has drastically degraded,” the sheriff’s office said. “Fishing enthusiasts choosing to venture onto the ice should use extreme caution in this area.”

Lake Butte des Morts is in Omro, Wisconsin, about 60 miles southwest of Green Bay.

Drone spots body of 22-year-old hiker week after she vanished on Mount Baldy, cops say

Pregnant woman killed in Wisconsin shooting, cops say. ‘She wanted to be a mommy’

Electrocuted maintenance worker’s body found in Coca-Cola distribution center, cops say