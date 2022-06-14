Spears' ex-husband charged with felony
Attorney for Britney Spears, Matthew Rosengart, pledges support for "vigorous" prosecution of Jason Alexander - charged with felony over uninvited appearance at star's recent wedding to Sam Asghari. (June 14)
Calm down, Star Wars fans: Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to address all your grievances. A series featuring some of the most major characters in the franchise during a previously unexplored time period was bound to shake things up, but writer and executive producer Joby Harold promised Entertainment Weekly that all the pieces will fit into the Star Wars puzzle in the end.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi," streaming now on Disney+, stars Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Here he answers some questions from Kevin about the show and his role.
Britain's Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a "family decision" was taken, effectively keeping the queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year. A Buckingham Palace source said Andrew would not attend an annual procession and chapel service for the so-called Order of the Garter - a 700 year-old chivalric group whose members include Queen Elizabeth, senior royals and 24 knights or ladies chosen by the monarch in recognition of their public work. However the source said Andrew would attend a behind-closed-doors lunch and the investiture ceremony for new members, which this year include former British prime minister Tony Blair.
Jason Alexander was charged with felony stalking and misdemeanour counts of vandalism, trespassing, and battery after crashing the pop star’s wedding to Sam Asghari
Police say the man was a passenger in a car when another car pulled up alongside them and started firing.
Peeing often runs in my family. My parents and grandfather have to go regularly too. No wonder Bulla, our surname, means bladder in Latin. When I was younger, I needed to pee around 10 times a day. As soon as I had two cups of coffee or a gin and tonic, my bladder took over and sent me to the loo every 20 minutes. It was annoying, but I had it under control.
At least four of the children have “serious to life-threatening injuries,” police said.
Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer continued his hot streak Sunday by launching his third home run in five games. Check out all of Mayer's long balls here.
UPDATE, writethru: Big action at the global and international box office this weekend as Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion put its dino-print into an additional 57 overseas markets, and along with last weekend’s holdovers, grossed an estimated $176.6M to lift the offshore cume to $245.8M through Sunday. With the threequel’s stomping domestic bow, the global […]
The failure was a major setback for Astra's small rocket, its fifth launch mishap in seven flights.
Mandy Moore posted photos on her Instagram stories of husband Taylor Goldsmith looking after son Gus on her tour bus while she tours.
Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has just been hit with Felony stalking charges after crashing the pop star’s wedding and is facing up to THREE years in prison. According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, Alexander was charged with three misdemeanors including battery, trespassing, and vandalism. Now, Ventura County prosecutors have added a charge […]
A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on probation for sexual battery.
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
Dyeing hair platinum blonde is one of the most drastic changes a person can make to their look. Here are 40 celebrities who took the plunge.
"He couldn't wait to join us," Kayla Ewell wrote on Instagram, announcing that she and husband Tanner Novlan welcomed their second baby last week
Netflix is allegedly displeased with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for not being able to get a photo of the Queen's first meeting with their daughter Lilibet.