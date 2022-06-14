Spears' ex-husband charged with felony

Attorney for Britney Spears, Matthew Rosengart, pledges support for "vigorous" prosecution of Jason Alexander - charged with felony over uninvited appearance at star's recent wedding to Sam Asghari. (June 14)

