Spears' ex-husband charged with felony

Reuters

Britain's Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a "family decision" was taken, effectively keeping the queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year. A Buckingham Palace source said Andrew would not attend an annual procession and chapel service for the so-called Order of the Garter - a 700 year-old chivalric group whose members include Queen Elizabeth, senior royals and 24 knights or ladies chosen by the monarch in recognition of their public work. However the source said Andrew would attend a behind-closed-doors lunch and the investiture ceremony for new members, which this year include former British prime minister Tony Blair.