Special audience Q&A event with Amanda Knox announced for Edmonds

A special event with Amanda Knox has been announced for the Edmonds Center for the Arts in November, and attendees can participate in a Q&A with her during the show.

After spending almost four years in an Italian prison, convicted of the sexual assault and murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007, Amanda Knox would later be exonerated by Italy’s highest court.

She’s now a journalist, public speaker, and author of a New York Times best-selling memoir.

She also helps to raise money for the Innocence Project and sits on the board of the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice, whose mission is to humanize the incarcerated.

In 2022, Knox was interviewed by KIRO 7′s Monique Ming Laven, who originally covered her case, about her new mission after she was accused of murder.

The event in Edmonds is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.











