The Special Bond Between Children and Their Grandmothers May Have a Scientific Explanation, Research Suggests
Brain scans of 50 grandmothers show strong emotional empathy towards their grandchildren.
Brain scans of 50 grandmothers show strong emotional empathy towards their grandchildren.
The reality star shared a shot from her "happy place" — and fans are wondering if new beau Pete Davidson played photographer.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he didn't think big man Isaiah Stewart would face discipline after a fracas in which LeBron James hit Stewart in face.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA person of interest in the SUV attack that killed at least five and injured dozens more at a quaint holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday has been identified as a 39-year-old who recently posted bail on reckless-endangerment charges.Darrell Brooks was taken into custody as a person of interest and was being questioned in connection with the Sunday evening incident involving a red Ford Escape that plowed through barricades and into the crowd,
The Packers drew eight flags for 92 yards, surpassing their previous season high of seven for 87 yards in a win against the 49ers.
Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough and model Charlie Wilson appeared to share a kiss while hanging out in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. Scroll on to see the photo.
There was no evidence of widespread fraud. "You know that," Margaret Brennan told the senator.
President Biden said in New Hampshire on Tuesday that his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside, adding to a long list of personal stories he’s embellished over the years.
August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall were baptized in a private ceremony in Windsor today, with their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth present.
In Jason Reitman's new sequel, the most disturbing ghost isn't Muncher. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Went Too Far With Its Most Unsettling Cameo Liz Shannon Miller
See the scuffle that erupted between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons involving LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.
McConaughey has considered running for governor but has not announced his candidacy yet.
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are celebrating with a “honeymoon world tour” after tying the knot on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles
14 people broke into a Louis Vuitton store in a Chicago suburb and were caught on video grabbing $120,000 in merchandise.
This kind of thing doesn’t happen often with new Netflix shows. But when critics and fans both agree that a new series is a near-flawless hit? You’ve got to sit up and take notice. Especially, when the 100% perfect scores start showing up on review sites. All of which, and more, explains why Netflix just … The post This gritty new Netflix fantasy series has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score appeared first on BGR.
Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC Fight Night 198, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.
Assault charges will be dropped against a former suburban St. Louis police officer who shot a shoplifting suspect, a decision reached after the victim and the ex-officer participated in a mediation aimed at resolving conflict. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Monday that Ashley Fountain Hall asked for dismissal of charges against Julia Crews, 39. The process known as restorative justice mediation took place Nov. 5.
Darrell Brooks Jr. is suspected to be the man who drove an SUV through a parade route in downtown Waukesha Sunday, November 22.
Ohio State rose to No. 3 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, while Oregon and Michigan State fell out of the top 10 after Week 12 in college football.
Buckle up, you're in for a wild ride.View Entire Post ›