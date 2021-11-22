The Special Bond Between Children and Their Grandmothers May Have a Scientific Explanation, Research Suggests

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA person of interest in the SUV attack that killed at least five and injured dozens more at a quaint holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday has been identified as a 39-year-old who recently posted bail on reckless-endangerment charges.Darrell Brooks was taken into custody as a person of interest and was being questioned in connection with the Sunday evening incident involving a red Ford Escape that plowed through barricades and into the crowd,