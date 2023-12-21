‘A special class’: Why Kansas football’s Lance Leipold is excited about 2024 signees

In the wild world of college football, Kansas accomplished something rare on Friday.

The Jayhawks had a drama-free early-signing day. KU locked up 18 players — 17 high-school recruits and one transfer — in its 2024 recruiting class by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The lone transfer was DeShawn Hanika, a Topeka native who last played at Iowa State.

KU’s class ranks No. 44 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. It’s Kansas’ highest-rated signing class in program history (based on 247Sports’ average player rating).

Naturally, Kansas coach Lance Leipold expressed his excitement about what the class offers.

“We are very excited about this class,” Leipold said. “I think we hit our needs of course ... but I think this is a special class in a lot of ways. It’s extremely talented. I think this group has gotten close already. We will have more midyear enrollees than we’ve ever had in our time.”

It was also special for Leipold how long the class stuck together during the recruiting cycle.

“All but two committed, I think, before Fourth of July, and they all stayed (together),” Leipold said. “I think that speaks about them and their word — their process. (It speaks to) the job our assistant coaches have done building those relationships and equally the trajectory of this program and the things that are happening with a lot of people still trying to recruit them.”

Perhaps the most exciting part for Jayhawk fans was that KU kept its crown jewel of the class — four-star defensive end Deshawn Warner. Warner chose the Jayhawks over Texas, Michigan, Ohio State and other schools, several of which offered scholarships even after his Jayhawk commitment.

Alongside Warner is four-star signee Dakyus Brinkley to round out KU’s incoming defensive ends.

“Both coming in, they complement one another and do some neat things,” Leipold said. “Dak is going to enroll early. He didn’t get chance to finish his season (knee injury). So continuing his rehab and doing those things, learning as we go, is really exciting because those are the body types, length, speed and athleticism that we wanted to continue to recruit. “

How did Leipold and his staff keep the entire class together?

“Well, I’ll tell you how we didn’t do it,” Leipold said. “The relationship from the time they went to the continued conversations. The understanding, the transparency, the genuineness — all the things we’ve talked about that we’ve been about. There wasn’t something different even though the game has changed.

“I think even last spring, the evaluation part of the fit (was important) for us and not just ability. ... I don’t think we did that as well the year before. ... I think we did a better job this time of not just taking the ability but taking the fit as well.”

Another important note: Kansas may have landed its quarterback of the future in Isaiah Marshall, who was the 2023 MaxPreps Michigan high school football player of the year.

“I think he plays a little bit like Jalon (Daniels),” Leipold said. “I think people could see that if they watched some of his highlights and things. ... I was there spending time with his uncles and head coaches, but even the other coaches that were there, they talk about his demeanor and his composure. And even as we are talking, everybody is patting him on the back about everything he’s done and he just stays so consistent.

“It’s really neat. He’s not in all this extra stuff. He’s humble. He’s highly competitive.”

Kansas football’s 2024 recruiting class

These players signed with the Jayhawks on Wednesday. All rankings/stars are via the 247Sports Composite.

Deshawn Warner: Four-star defensive end from Goodyear, Arizona, No. 148 nationally

Dakyus Brinkley: Four-star defensive end from Katy, Texas

Isaiah Marshall: Three-star quarterback from Southfield, Michigan

Austin Alexander: Three-star cornerback from Chicago Heights, Illinois

Carter Lavrusky: Three-star offensive tackle from Scottsdale, Arizona

Jalen Todd: Three-star cornerback from Southfield, Michigan

Harry Stewart: Three-star running back from Frisco, Texas

Damani Maxson: Three-star safety from Houston

Aundre Gibson: Three-star cornerback from Goodyear, Arizona

David Abajian: Three-star offensive tackle from West Hills, California

Carson Bruhn: Three-star tight end from Sioux Center, Iowa

Jacorey Stewart: Three-star linebacker from Alpharetta, Georgia

Red Martel : Three-star running back from Beggs, Oklahoma

Jonathan Kamara: Three-star linebacker from Goodyear, Arizona

Greydon Grimes: Three-star defensive lineman from China Spring, Texas

Harrison Utley: Three-star offensive tackle from Norman, Oklahoma

Kene Anene: Three-star offensive lineman from Saint Paul, Minnesota

DeShawn Hanika: Transfer tight end from Topeka