Special counsel has completed report on Biden handling of classified documents

Special counsel Robert Hur has completed his report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents after his vice presidency, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote to congressional leaders Wednesday.

Garland says he found no instances of any inappropriate conduct on Hur's behalf, and Hur gave the attorney general the report earlier this week, on Feb. 5. It's unlikely Hur will bring charges against anyone as a result of the investigation, multiple sources previously told CBS News.

"I am committed to making as much of the Special Counsel's report public as possible, consistent with legal requirements and Department policy," Garland wrote. "I will produce to Congress the report, its appendices, and the letter from counsel following completion of the White House's privilege review."

In Mr. Biden's final days as vice president and the sprint to pack up his office in January 2017 as the Obama presidency wound down, classified documents that should have been sent to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) instead ended up in two storage facilities before landing in a private office later used by Mr. Biden. Classified material made it to President Biden's garage in Wilmington, Delaware.

