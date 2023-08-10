Special counsel Jack Smith proposes Jan. 2 date for Trump 2020 election trial

Special counsel Jack Smith turns from the podium after speaking about the indictment of former President Trump on Aug. 1 in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

Special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday proposed a Jan. 2 trial date in his prosecution of former President Trump on four felony charges related to his alleged efforts to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election.

Smith said his team will need four to six weeks to present its case at trial, according to the federal court filing. Trump has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and obstruction of or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding. He pleaded not guilty Aug. 3.

"A January 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial — an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes," Smith said in the motion.

Trump's legal team has until Aug. 17 to file its own brief with a proposed trial date and estimated trial length. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan has indicated she plans to set the trial date during an Aug. 28 hearing.

Smith said in his filing that a speedy trial should be possible because of the public nature of the investigation, and the televised investigation conducted by a House select committee last year.

"In sum, the defendant has a greater and more detailed understanding of the evidence supporting the charges against him at the outset of this criminal case than most defendants, and is ably advised by multiple attorneys, including some who have represented him in this matter for the last year," Smith said in the filing.

Trump's lawyers have pressed for the Justice Department to provide them with more information about the scope of evidence it will hand over as part of the discovery process. Smith's team has said it is prepared to provide the defense with the evidence as soon as both sides settle on a protective order outlining what information can be made public before the trial and who may access the evidence.

The issue could be resolved as soon as Friday morning. Chutkan ordered both sides to appear before her after prosecutors and Trump's defense team were unable to reach a consensus.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.