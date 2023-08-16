Special counsel Jack Smith has Trump’s Twitter direct messages after court order

Special counsel Jack Smith has obtained a cache of former President Trump’s Twitter direct messages after a federal judge ordered the social media company to hand them over last winter, court papers revealed late Tuesday.

Prosecutors received an undisclosed number of messages sent from Trump’s Twitter account (now called X), along with drafts and deleted messages, as part of a trove of information account including public tweets and other data.

It was previously not known that Trump, who famously avoids email and text messaging, used Twitter’s direct messaging feature to communicate.

The revelation raises the possibility that Smith might have a damning window into Trump’s communications with allies about his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump was charged by Smith’s team with four counts of conspiring to defraud the United States, obstructing an official proceeding and depriving people of their rights.

The ex-president faces an Aug. 28 hearing in the case when U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan will set a date for his trial.

Smith accuses Trump of orchestrating a multi-pronged scheme to stay in power after losing the election to President Biden.

The alleged plot included efforts to get fake electors to claim Trump won in some battleground states, bullying ex-Vice President Mike Pence and inciting the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump on Monday was hit with a separate racketeering indictment in a Georgia court covering some of the same conduct, along with other alleged targeted efforts to overturn his loss in the Peach State.

Although it remains to be seen how many Twitter messages Trump sent or composed, they could prove invaluable as Smith seeks to unravel the alleged plot, including Trump’s interactions with six unindicted co-conspirators.

Smith’s team filed a subpoena in January for all information related to Trump’s Twitter account, which had been deactivated by the social media company over his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Prosecutors convinced U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell to order Twitter to hand over all the information, including direct messages.

Howell grilled lawyers for Twitter about what she called its extraordinary efforts to fight the subpoena and questioned if new owner Elon Musk was behind its effort to shield Trump.

“Is it because the new CEO wants to cozy up with the former president?” Howell asked at a Feb. 7 hearing, according to a transcript.

The judge also ordered Twitter not to inform Trump about the subpoena or its compliance.

When Twitter dragged its feet, Howell fined the company $50,000 a day, and doubled the fine daily. After three days, the company complied and paid the $350,000 fine.