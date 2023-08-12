Special counsel named in Hunter Biden investigation

TechCrunch

Digital mortgage lender Better.com’s proposal to combine with Aurora Acquisition Corp. via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition) has been approved by shareholders, the company confirmed today. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Better.com will combine with Aurora, or go public, “on or about August 22, 2023.” Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined entity will see an infusion of at least $550 million in new capital from SoftBank, according to Aurora’s filing with the SEC in July.