Special counsel will not be appointed in Lawrence County trial despite threats against Arp

BEDFORD — A special prosecutor will not be appointed in the trial of 38-year-old Christopher Lynch of Bloomington, despite threats made by Lynch against Lawrence County Prosecutor Samuel Arp.

The decision was made during a Jan. 10 hearing in Lawrence Superior Court I.

Others are reading: 2021 Salvation Army Red Kettles bring in needed funds.

Lynch currently faces one count of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; one count of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

According to Lynch’s former attorney, Samuel Shapiro, Lynch has been accused in a separate ongoing case in Monroe County of creating a remote-detonated explosive device and making threats of violence against Arp.

It is also alleged that Lynch had a cell phone that contained photos taken from the Facebook page of Arp's wife, showing where she exercises, Shapiro informed the court.

Shapiro told the court he was not necessarily saying that he felt the threats constituted a conflict of interest for Arp, however the situation should be fully explored and cleared up prior to the start of the trial.

Shapiro was initially hired by Lynch for representation in both his Monroe and Lawrence County cases, however, he could no longer afford his services and was appointed a public defender by Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III.

Ultimately, Arp decided against appointing a special prosecutor for the case, citing previous legal precedents that had decided a prosecutor stepping away from a case after being threatened created a dangerous situation for prosecutors.

More: Bedford North Lawrence sophomore class raise money for school dance, Men's Warming Shelter.

The thought in previous cases was that prosecutors avoiding cases in which a defendant had threatened them directly would open the door for anyone accused of a crime to threaten violence against a prosecutor, forcing them away from their case, Arp explained to the judge.

Story continues

Arp also told the judge that he received similar guidance from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council.

Lynch’s trial in Lawrence Superior Court I is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: No special counsel for local trial despite threats against prosecutor