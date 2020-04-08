Special Counsel Recognized as the First RelativityOne Certified Gold Partner

Legal solutions company solidifies commitment to cloud-based e-discovery technology by reaching an elite-level partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and CHICAGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Counsel, the nation's leading provider of end-to-end legal solutions, and part of the Adecco Group's U.S. Professional Recruitment and Solutions unit, today announced with Relativity that it has become the first-ever RelativityOne Certified Gold Partner and is currently the only Relativity partner holding this status. Special Counsel represents a wide range of comprehensive consulting services for law firms and corporations that need capabilities in the U.S., U.K., China and Australia.

The RelativityOne Certified Gold Level is part of the Relativity Partner Program and was put in place to recognize organizations that have reached the highest bar for experience, customer satisfaction, staff training and certifications. Gold partners are considered proven innovators, with at least two custom applications available in the Relativity App Hub. A Gold Certified Partner must have an extensive and consistent track record of client results with RelativityOne.

As a Relativity partner since 2008, Special Counsel has vast experience with the organization. To further that commitment, they made a strategic decision to invest early in an expanded partnership, with the introduction of RelativityOne in 2018. From there, the partnership has flourished resulting in expanded use, many customer successes and two custom applications, DiscoverMobile and Theia.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a leader in the e-discovery technology space by Relativity," said Chris Gallagher, President of U.S. Professional Solutions at Special Counsel and its parent company, The Adecco Group. "Our team has worked hard to be a frontrunner when it comes to innovation. This has been demonstrated by our early commitment to Relativity's first cloud-based, SaaS offering RelativityOne, as well as our ongoing efforts to ensure client success by providing custom applications and an ever-growing team of certified experts."

"For more than a decade, Special Counsel has proven to be a highly dedicated and innovative partner and I'm thrilled that they are the first RelativityOne Certified Gold Partner," said Mike Gamson, CEO at Relativity. "As they continue to be a leader within the Relativity Community, I look forward to seeing Special Counsel deliver even more innovation with RelativityOne to meet their clients' ever-evolving e-discovery data challenges."

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 35,000 employees, who voted us number 11 on the Great Place to Work® - World's Best Workplaces 2019 list. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN) and powered by nine global lead brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional, and YOSS.

About Special Counsel

At Special Counsel, we are a leading provider of legal consulting, attorney recruiting, legal talent, legal technology and eDiscovery solutions, with a growing international footprint. But there's more to being a leader than having tremendous size and scale. Our strength comes from our ability to partner with clients to create solutions on a case-by-case basis. It comes from our gift for fostering, furthering and promoting the expertise of our people. And it comes from our commitment to doing business with transparency, flexibility and integrity. That's what sets us apart. That's what makes us Special. To learn how we can help you, visit http://www.specialcounsel.com.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

