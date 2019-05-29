Robert Mueller: I did not clear Trump over obstruction crime

Mueller says if he concluded Trump did not commit obstruction crime he would have said so in his report

Explains that it would be 'unfair' and 'unconstitutional' to bring indictment against a sitting president given guidelines.

Argues against giving public testimony to Congress, saying he has nothing to add beyond report as he formally ends inquiry

​Robert Mueller has said he did not clear Donald Trump of committing a crime over obstruction of justice in his first public comments since his report was published.

Speaking to mark the conclusion of his inquiry, Mr Mueller, the special counsel who looked into Russian election meddling, said he did not reach a determination on that matter.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so," said Mr Mueller.

The remark challenges Mr Trump’s repeated public claim that he was exonerated by the Mueller report and that there was “no obstruction”.

Mr Trump responded shortly after, tweeting that "the case is closed".

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

Instead Mr Mueller said that he was bound by Justice Department guidelines stating that a criminal indictment cannot be made against a sitting US president.

Mr Mueller said doing so would be both “unconstitutional” and “unfair”, since a US president could not attend a trial where the allegation can be considered and justice be done.

During his unexpected 10-minute statement, Mr Mueller also argued against giving public testimony on his findings to Congress, as Democrats are asking him to do.

Mr Mueller said he would not go beyond what he had said in his 448-page report, published last month, saying: “The report is my testimony”.

The remarks were effectively an attempt to counter Democrats in the House of Representatives who are demanding Mr Mueller appear for a hearing in public.

The statement to camera was announced on Wednesday morning out of the blue.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary - AFP More

The White House, some leading congressmen and the US attorney general were all reportedly notified beforehand.

It was the first time Mr Mueller had spoken in public about the investigation since his appointed in May 2017. He did not take questions from journalists.

Mr Mueller’s inquiry had looked into Russian interference in the 2016 election, whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Kremlin and whether Mr Trump obstructed the investigation that followed.

Mr Mueller begun by announcing “formally” that the special counsel’s office will close now his report has been delivered to Congress and that he will be returning to private life.

For much of the statement he went through the report's key findings - that Russia had interfered in the election, but that he found no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

On possible obstruction of justice – an issue that made up the second volume of his report – Mr Mueller spelled out at length the remit he was working under. He said that as an employee of the Justice Department he was bound by guidelines that state a sitting president cannot be indicted as he weighed whether Mr Trump had committed obstruction.

Mr Mueller said that even if an indictment had been filed secretly and remained hidden until a day when the president was no longer in office it would still be “unconstitutional”.

“Charging a president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider,” Mr Mueller said.