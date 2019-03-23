Special counsel Robert Mueller delivers report marking end of investigation into Trump's campaign, Russia

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Friday, delivering a report that signals the end of the long-running inquiry that loomed over the first two years of Donald Trump's presidency and saw a half-dozen of his top aides convicted of federal crimes.

Attorney General William Barr offered no clue what the investigation concluded, but the Justice Department said a summary of its findings could become public as soon as Saturday.

Mueller did not recommend any additional indictments, according to a Justice Department official who is not authorized to speak publicly.

Barr said in a letter to Congress Friday afternoon that Mueller had submitted his final, confidential report, and that he could alert lawmakers in the coming days to its findings. Findings of the report, described as "comprehensive" by Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec, will likely be made public at the same time.

"I write to notify you ... that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters," Barr wrote in a letter to the top lawmakers on the House and Senate judiciary committees.

Barr told lawmakers he is "reviewing the report, and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel's principal conclusions as soon as this weekend."

Trump: Trump has not seen Mueller report, next steps up to AG Barr, White House says

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the White House had not received Mueller's report or been briefed on its findings.

Reaction on Capitol Hill was largely circumspect, with Democrats and Republicans calling for the swift release of Mueller's findings. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for the full report to be made public.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was more tart. He praised Mueller for his “integrity and thoughtfulness” and called on Barr to “provide Congress and the American people with the findings to finally put an end to the speculation and innuendo that has loomed over this administration since its earliest days."

The delivery of Mueller's report caps a remarkable investigation launched in secret months before Trump was elected president, when the U.S. government began gathering evidence that a Russian intelligence service had hacked into Democratic political organizations and released troves of stolen documents, in part to help Trump win the White House. At the same time, the FBI found clues that aides to Trump's campaign had tried to coordinate with the Russian effort.

In the nearly two years since Mueller was installed to oversee that work, the investigation has resulted in charges against more than two dozen Russian operatives, and a succession of aides and advisers to Trump's campaign, including its former chairman. In doing so, prosecutors mapped the details of a Russian operation to sway the election, and a campaign eager to reap the benefit of those efforts.

The now-completed probe has not resulted in charges that anyone associated with Trump coordinated with the Russians.

The delivery of Mueller's report means his investigation, which included an inquiry into whether Trump tried to obstruct justice, ends without investigators having interviewed the president. Trump's lead lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Trump had submitted written answers to questions from the special counsel, but had not submitted to an interview.

Barr told lawmakers Friday he was "committed to as much transparency as possible," and would consult with Mueller and other Justice Department officials to determine how much of the report could become public.

A security officer from Mueller's office delivered the report to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who turned it over to Barr. The Justice Department notified the White House just before 5 p.m., and Rosenstein called Mueller to express his "appreciation" for his work.

On Friday evening, Barr remained in his fifth-floor office reviewing Mueller's findings and preparing to assemble a written summary, Kupec said.

A spokesman for Mueller, Peter Carr, said the special counsel would be "concluding his service in the coming days." He said a small staff would remain to close down the office.