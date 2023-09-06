Special Counsel Says He’s Indicting Hunter Biden by the End of the Month

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the special counsel Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, will file a new indictment against the president’s son by the end of September, according to a court filing.

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the earliest,” the special counsel’s office wrote in the Wednesday filing. “The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.”

Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel on Aug. 11. The exact charges in the upcoming indictment are not yet known, but they will be related to gun possession. The special counsel’s office had reached an agreement months ago for Biden to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges related to not paying his income taxes and avoid a felony gun charge, but that deal fell apart, so Biden pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors in July.

House Republicans have latched on to Hunter Biden’s legal issues, arguing they are evidence of the president’s corruption despite having little evidence to prove their suspicions. On Wednesday, Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, asked the National Archives and Records Administration to share “complete and unredacted documents related to the Office of the Vice President colluding with the Biden family and their business associates” while Biden was vice president.

Comer, along with GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Jason Smith, also sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s legal team demanding all communications with the Justice Department regarding the failed plea deal, Fox News reported. Jordan and other Republicans have signaled they want to spin the special counsel investigation into an impeachment inquiry into the president.

