Special counsel seeks to protect juror identities in Trump election interference trial

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion Tuesday urging the federal judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's election interference case to adopt certain measures to protect the identities of prospective jurors.

Smith cited "the particular sensitivities of this case, stemming both from heightened public interest and the defendant's record of using social media to attack others."

The motion comes one week after a judge in Trump's multimillion dollar business fraud trial in New York City issued a gag order because the former president posted comments about a court clerk.

Smith's motion asks U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to authorize a questionnaire to screen prospective jurors and adopt other measures, to include "discreet" entrances to the Washington, D.C., courthouse and no "friending" on social media to protect juror identities.

Jury selection in Trump's election interference case is expected to begin in February, with the trial scheduled for March 4.

Chutkan is scheduled to weigh in on Smith's gag order request last month Oct. 16. The gag order would ban Trump from making "statements about any party, witness, attorney, court personnel or potential jurors that are disparaging and inflammatory or intimidating."

In Tuesday's motion, prosecutors pointed to Trump's comments in his other cases which included threats against the grand jurors who indicted Trump in Fulton County, Ga., and against Chutkan herself.

Earlier this month, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron issued a limited gag order in Trump's civil fraud trial after the former president posted a photo of the judge's clerk with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with the caption "Schumer's girlfriend" as he argued the case should be dismissed.

"Given that the defendant -- after apparently reviewing opposition research on court staff -- chose to use social media to publicly attack a court staffer, there is cause for concern about what he may do with social media research on potential jurors in this case," prosecutors warned in Tuesday's motion.

Specifically, Smith and prosecutors want to ban any direct contact between attorneys and jurors, that would also include "friending" or following social media accounts.

"Such a precaution is not only necessary to ensure that all parties handle sensitive juror information responsibly, but also so that the court can assure prospective and seated jurors in this case that no party will improperly use their names or other identifying information," he wrote.