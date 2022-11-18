Special counsel in U.S. Justice Department's Trump probes: I will be independent

(Reuters) - Jack Smith, named on Friday as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigations into former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of sensitive documents and the 2020 election aftermath, said he would be fast and independent in his work.

"I will exercise independent judgement and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate," Smith said in a statement released by the department.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

Recommended Stories

  • Jon Rahm is 'tired' of hearing that he had a subpar 2022

    Jon Rahm began 2022 as the world's No. 1-ranked player. Now, he's fifth. However, he still feels he had a quality year.

  • LPGA releases 2023 schedule featuring over $100 million in official prize money

    The 2023 LPGA schedule will feature 33 official events totaling more than $100 million in prize money.

  • LPGA's 2023 schedule offers record 101.4 mn in prize money

    A 2023 LPGA Tour schedule with 33 events and a record $101.4 million in prize money was unveiled Friday, including seven tournaments in Asia and five stops in Europe.

  • New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South

    Over 100 service industry workers gathered Friday in the capital of South Carolina, the state with the country’s lowest unionization rate, to launch a new union and in turn try to boost labor organizing across the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies for what it sees as a common set of grievances across a region historically hostile to unions. “We are all service workers, no matter what industry you’re coming through,” said Eshawney Gaston, a Captain D’s employee in Durham, North Carolina who helped plan the union’s launch in Columbia.

  • LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour

    More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago. The LPGA's 33 official events next year will have a combined $101.4 million in purses, the tour announced Friday while unveiling the schedule. “I think we’re trying to just grow as much as we can possibly grow," Marcoux Samaan said.

  • Rory McIlroy stays in contention in Dubai with birdie-birdie-eagle finish

    Even with the stellar finish, McIlroy finds himself seven shots off the lead shared by Fitzpatrick and Hatton.

  • Cut Line: Chris Paisley’s dive into the 'worst year of my life' was honest and eye-opening

    There’s a bit of everything – from some much-needed perspective to a curious world-ranking debate – in this week’s Cut Line.

  • China pushes back on FBI claims of Chinese 'police stations' in U.S.

    China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world, including New York. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday that it was "outrageous" that the Chinese government would attempt to set up a police presence in the United States, saying it "violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes."

  • Cardano Is Launching New Privacy Blockchain and Token

    Input Output Global (IOG), the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is releasing a new privacy-focused blockchain called Midnight and a token called dust to accompany the new network. Midnight, which is underpinned by zero-knowledge-proof technology, is one of many side chains now being deployed around Cardano, and will go beyond previous privacy-coin projects by delivering zero-knowledge-proof smart contracts, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson said during an event at Edinburgh University in Scotland on Friday. “Midnight has evolved privacy-coin technology where everything was anonymous by default, which is what Zcash and Monero did with Snarks and ring signatures,” Hoskinson said in an interview with CoinDesk, referring to two other privacy coins and their encryption methods.

  • Jack Smith, special counsel for Trump probes, to begin work ‘immediately,’ Garland says

    Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, will oversee as a special counsel the Justice Department probes related to former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

  • Two men will face trial in Livingston County for 2012 fungal meningitis deaths

    The owner of a medical compounding company and an employee will face trial in the deaths of 11 Michigan residents from fungal meningitis

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival Nio Juices Up Its European Expansion

    Electric vehicle maker NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) accelerated its European expansion, TechCrunch reports. The premium EV maker just launched its first power-swapping station in Varberg, Sweden, the company said in a LinkedIn post. Nio differentiates itself from its rivals by offering swappable batteries, which are upgradable and charge a monthly subscription fee, on top of the traditional plug-and-charge model. Also Read: Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Walled Garden To Non-Tesla EVs As of November 6, t

  • Garland names Jack Smith special counsel for Trump criminal probes

    Smith, a former chief of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, will oversee criminal matters related to former President Donald Trump.

  • Trevor Noah Hits Kevin McCarthy With Obscene Reality Check If He Becomes Speaker

    "The Daily Show" host imagined a nightmare scenario involving GOP types like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Fox Host Gives Blunt Opinion About Donald Trump, Right To Daughter-In-Law's Face

    Lara Trump received an awkward reality check about her father-in-law from Fox Business' Stuart Varney.

  • House Republicans are going after Hunter Biden. Here's why the White House should be worried.

    House Republicans suggest they'll flex their subpoena power on Hunter Biden, which could lead to revelations about his seven-figure foreign deals.

  • Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With What To Expect From A Donald Trump 2024 Win

    The former first lady's prediction didn't sit well with critics on Twitter.

  • Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'

    One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”

  • The Rupture That Could Trigger Putin’s Deadliest Rampage Yet

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Kremlin’s chief executioner in Crimea is not modest about having slaughtered some 70,000 of her neighbors.“We need pitiless, unceasing struggle against the snakes who are hiding in secret,” Rosalia Zemlyachka told the Sebastopol newspaper Vremya. “We must annihilate them, sweep them out with an iron broom, a sea of blood, everywhere.”Witnessing Zemlyachka’s carnage first-hand, Russian opposition leader Sergei Melgunov said the lamppo

  • Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him

    Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via GettyNearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of Vladimir Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship.A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee.Gulagu.net, founded by Vladimir Osechkin, reports that the final straw appears to have been the bruta