Special ed assistant and football coach at a Cape Cod High School charged with child rape

A Special education assistant and football coach at a Cape Cod high school was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly raping a child.

Yarmouth Police Department arrested Daniel Robles of West Yarmouth for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and rape of a child.

According to officials, Robles was a special education assistant and an assistant football coach at the Denis Yarmouth Regional High School.

Upon learning of the arrest, School Administrators immediately placed Robles on administrative leave, officials confirmed.

Robles was booked at the Yarmouth Police Department and transferred to the Barnstable District Court for an arraignment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges may be sought.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW