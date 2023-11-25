Special education is a complicated, growing need for Rochester Public Schools

Nov. 25—ROCHESTER — At Bamber Valley Elementary School, a student raised his hand to say something during a class discussion. Before doing so, however, the teacher gave the student a microphone to speak into.

It wasn't a large classroom and the student wasn't necessarily soft spoken. However, the classroom was designed to help students who are hard of hearing. That microphone was only one of the features meant to help those students be included with their peers who could hear at a normal level.

The teacher wore a device around a lanyard, designed to capture her own voice. That device then transmits audio directly into the hearing aids of several students in the classroom. The microphone the student was speaking into transmits to a small speaker to the side of the whiteboard in the front of the room.

This classroom is just one of the many in Rochester Public Schools that help students with special needs, ranging from those with physical disabilities to those with behavioral issues.

But earlier this year, there was concern there could be some shakeup to special education in the district. This summer, the district's leaders announced they would be reducing the district's staff by more than 100 full-time equivalent positions. During that conversation, Superintendent Kent Pekel explained that special education, like other areas, would experience some reductions in the process.

"That is something that — again — will be felt," Pekel said this summer about changes to special education. "If nothing happens over time, this expense is just going to grow and grow and grow," he later told the Post Bulletin.

Special education can be a complex system. It covers a myriad of services for students ranging from those in early childhood to those in their early 20s. It involves classroom instruction, but it also includes educators visiting families in their homes. The district announced it was downsizing its special education staff by almost 15 positions compared to the previous year, but the state also announced new funding for special education.

So how will the changes to special education be felt by the students who benefit from those programs? And how is the district able to grapple with a growing percentage of the student population that needs services?

Special education is not fully funded, meaning school districts have to subsidize the programming out of their general funds. That becomes difficult when there's an increasing percentage of students with specialized needs.

In 2022-23, RPS spent $56.5 million on special education, equating to 22% of the district's general fund. By comparison, in 2012-13 the district spent $21.3 million on special education, equating to 13.7% of the district's general fund.

Some education leaders across the state say special education isn't funded sufficiently. The teachers union Education Minnesota described the situation as a "chronic refusal to pay for special education services at both the state and federal level."

That sentiment has been emphasized by local leaders as well.

"Every single school district in Minnesota has a cross-subsidy — not enough money in the special education account to cover services," Rochester Public School Board Chair Cathy Nathan told the publication MinnPost in 2022.

This year was hailed as a significant boom for education in general as the Minnesota Legislature wrapped up its session. Rochester Public Schools received an additional $7.1 million for special education.

The district's state aid for special education in 2022-23 was $37 million, so the additional support represented an increase of 19.2%.

However, that's not funding that will allow the district to add more programs or hire new teachers. Rather, that's funding that will help replace the funding the district already spends on special education out of its general fund.

"As a rule of thumb, about two-thirds of the money we spent would come back to us in state aid," RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said. "We were always subsidizing about a third of the cost of special ed from the general fund."

Even though RPS is making changes at the local level, that doesn't address the larger issue that school districts are underfunded for special education.

The state Legislature provided additional funding this year, but that didn't address the totality of the need. Pekel said schools either need to be fully funded, or there need to be changes in the services that are mandated. What's needed is a systemwide fix.

"It's a huge issue," Pekel said about schools being underfunded. "Because it requires you to reallocate dollars from the general ed program for all kids to meet mandated services for students with disabilities."

Last year, there were a total of 3,512 students receiving special education services from Rochester Public Schools, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. They fit into any of 13 different categories, ranging from cognitive disabilities to emotional and behavioral disorders.

The total is technically a combination of two different student counts. Part of the number includes 3,406 students who are actually enrolled in the district. The other part includes 106 students who do not otherwise attend RPS, but live within the district's boundaries and technically receive some sort of service from RPS.

"We're still responsible for all the kids in Rochester Public Schools' boundaries, even if they go to private school," Carlson said.

Whichever count you look at, the percentage of students receiving special education has been growing throughout the years. The percentage of RPS students receiving special education grew from 13.9% in 2013-14 to 18.2% in 2022-23.

Although not as much as the first category, the percentage of non-public school students that RPS provides special education for grew from 3.1% to 4.8% over the same timeframe.

The total number of students served in special education programs at RPS grew more than 38% in the decade from 2013-14 to 2022-23 — increasing from 2,534 to 3,512.

That has contributed to an increase in staff over that time as well. In 2016-17, the first year of data provided by the district, the number of special education teachers was 311. That's more than 50 fewer than the 369 listed for 2023-24.

Although the number of education support professionals — formerly known as paraprofessionals — hasn't grown quite as much, it has increased over that time as well. In 2016-17, the number of special education ESPs was 340, which is 34 fewer than the number in 2023-24.

"That's a thousand more kids getting services in some form or another," Carlson said about the growth in special education enrollment. "That's just driven a large amount of staff increase."

Bamber Valley is especially suited for the needs of children who are hard of hearing. Unlike other elementary schools, it has carpeting and plastic lockers to reduce background noise. It's one of three schools in the building where the program helps students who are either deaf or hard of hearing. From there, they go on to Willow Creek Middle School and Mayo High School.

However, there are programs throughout the school district aimed at special needs. Both Jefferson and Bishop elementary schools host autism spectrum disorder programs. The district's RAIL program stands for Rochester Academy for Independent Living, and helps students up to age 22 gain independent living skills, such as the ability to do grocery shopping.

The district's LEAP program pairs students with disabilities up with jobs and work experience at the Mayo Clinic. Every year, students from that program give a presentation about their work to the Rochester School Board.

Overland Elementary has a program known as SAIL, which stands for Supporting Academics and Independent Learners. Melissa Stenke, director of elementary special education, explained that the program brings a variety of special educational services together into one classroom. Whereas a student with minimal needs might just see a specialized teacher briefly for something like reading, students in the SAIL program receive longer, more comprehensive instruction.

"They would be in their gen-ed classroom, and they might see a variety of several different special education teachers," Stenke said about students in other neighborhood schools receiving special education. "Then this gives them that community because they're all there together."

Alyssa Sherry is one of the teachers leading the SAIL classrooms. She was recently working with the class on how to read — both the parts that could be spelled out, as well as the parts that don't make sense phonically and just need to be memorized. They called those "heart words."

After practicing the logistics of reading, the class began reading a story about ancient Egypt's King Tut, prompting some commentary from the students.

"Is this scary?" one student asked.

Sherry assured them it wasn't.

As the class started reading about Howard Carter, the archaeologist who discovered the mummy, another student wanted to make sure everyone was up to speed.

"He's dead by now," the student told the rest of his class.

"This program is really great because we have the ability to replace their general education curriculum if needed in reading and math based on their individual needs," Sherry said via email.

Like many organizations, Rochester Public Schools measures employment in terms of Full Time Equivalent positions. If one person works part-time in the amount of .6 FTE, and another employee works part-time in the amount of .4 FTE, together they amount to one full-time position.

RPS announced that it would cut 14.7 full-time equivalent positions from special education between 2022-23 and 2023-24, leaving the department with 368.4 FTE.

Those positions have been shaved off a handful of different areas. The deaf and hard of hearing program went from 6.2 FTE to 5.0. Teachers working with emotional and behavioral disorders decreased from 73.0 FTE to 67.5.

Not every area is losing staffing hours. The district's Autism Spectrum Disorder program gained about two positions. Early childhood special education increased from 37.6 FTE to 40.6.

The programs, themselves, however, are not going anywhere.

"When it comes to actual programming for our students, nothing changed," said Nicole Mueller, RPS Director of secondary special education. "We still have to provide all the services that are written in (Individualized Education Plans)."

Even though the district isn't getting rid of any programs or services, it is changing the way it staffs those services. RPS Chief of Academics Efe Agbamu, who oversees special education services, explained that the district is reevaluating the ratios between students and teachers.

Part of that process has meant the teaching staff follows the students around the district more closely, depending the changing need of students around the district, to the extent that happens.

"We have not, in the past, reassigned staff in the middle of the year," Mueller said. "Now we are actively looking at student counts and the needs of the students in each school... in the past, we'd just say, 'you're a teacher at Century; you get to stay there for the year.'"

Although the district has undergone a process of cutting both the budget and positions, it also has gone through a restructuring process. Special education has been part of that. Previously, there was an office of student support services, which included special education. Separately, there was the department of curriculum and instruction.

"We would collaborate periodically with some of these departments; Now, it's infused in everything we do," Mueller said. "It's no longer that special education is an afterthought. We are included and collaborating in the beginning."

While part of the process is refining how the district provides special education to those who need it, the other part involves not over-identifying for special education when they don't actually need it.

Agbamu gave the example of a student from a Rochester school who was new to the country with limited English skills. Whereas the student was originally identified as someone who needed special education, the district's special education leaders recognized that the student's challenges weren't necessarily because of a disability as much as they may have been because of being submerged into an unfamiliar environment.

Instead, the school's leaders connected the student with the coordinator of multilingual services.

Ultimately solutions like that will hopefully benefit not only the students, but the district as a whole.

"We are going to potentially identify students who are able to stay in general education with interventions," Mueller said. "In the past ... they jumped right to a referral for special education."