Special education teacher at a Caldwell school arrested after allegedly abusing students

A teacher at Lincoln Elementary School was arrested on Friday after allegedly abusing students under her care, the Caldwell Police Department said in a news release.

Police said several staff aides witnessed special education teacher Kerry Black hit, spank and forcefully turn students’ heads between Jan. 17 and Feb. 10.

According to the release, Caldwell police began a criminal investigation into the allegations against Black after school administrators shared concerns with the school’s resource officer that she was abusing several preschool-aged children. The school district placed Black on administrative leave during the investigation.

Through interviews with parents and staff, Caldwell police issued a warrant for Black’s arrest. Black was arrested without incident and booked into the Ada County Jail on Friday evening on suspicion of five counts of injury to a child and five counts of battery.

Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French said in a release that Black will not return to the school, and the district prioritizes providing a safe learning environment for its students.

“We were made aware of a situation involving Ms. Black, which violated this expectation and we immediately took action,” French said. “Our administrative team has reached out to all the families involved. Counselors will be available for the families.”

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said Black’s behavior is “repulsive” and “inexcusable.”

“When I first learned about this incident, I was in utter disbelief to hear that the most vulnerable population of students — our children with disabilities — were being abused by the very person who should have been protecting them,” he said in the release.

Ingram said Black’s arrest serves as an example to those who abuse children at school.

“I empathize with each child and their respective family, as this will leave an indelible mark in their life,” he said.

An Idaho Statesman investigation previously revealed that children across the state, often children with disabilities, experienced physical injuries and long-lasting trauma from aversive techniques.

On Feb. 13, Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, introduced legislation to mandate that school staff receive annual training on de-escalation techniques and managing behavior.